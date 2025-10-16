Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make A Comeback!

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up, The Markets Are in Cruise Mode (For Now)!

The Sensex kicked off with a pep in its step, jumping over 330 points to 82,935, while the Nifty flexed its muscles, up nearly 93 points at 25,416. Yesterday’s rally broke a two-day losing streak, looks like the bulls are back in town!

Realty, power, and consumer durables led the charge, while favorites like Tata Steel and Nestle India smiled all the way up. Not everyone’s partying though, Infosys and Tech Mahindra took a slight dip. With earnings pouring in and fresh IPOs debuting, it’s shaping up to be an exciting day.

Ready to ride the waves?