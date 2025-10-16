Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make A Comeback!

The Sensex kicked off with a pep in its step, jumping over 330 points to 82,935, while the Nifty flexed its muscles, up nearly 93 points at 25,416. Yesterday’s rally broke a two-day losing streak, looks like the bulls are back in town!
Realty, power, and consumer durables led the charge, while favorites like Tata Steel and Nestle India smiled all the way up. Not everyone’s partying though, Infosys and Tech Mahindra took a slight dip. With earnings pouring in and fresh IPOs debuting, it’s shaping up to be an exciting day.
Ready to ride the waves?
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
- Sensex up 278.89 points (0.34%) at 82,884.32
- Nifty up 77.25 points (0.31%) at 25,400.80
The market opened on a positive note with Sensex rising 279 points and Nifty gaining 77 points, reflecting cautious optimism as investors eye earnings and global cues for direction.
While Writing This Article (9:40 AM)
- Sensex: 82,935.45, up 330.02 points (0.40%)
- Nifty: 25,416.25, up 92.70 points (0.37%)
Sensex and Nifty continue their upward momentum, gaining 0.40% and 0.37% respectively, as investors remain optimistic amid strong earnings and positive global market cues boosting market sentiment.
Stocks To Watch Today
IT Sector
- Infosys
- Wipro
- LTIMindtree
- Cyient
- Mastek
- Ivalue Infosolutions
Banking & Financial Services
- Jio Financial Services
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- South Indian Bank
Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, Angel One, Jio Finance, Hero MotoCorp And Many other in focus, 16 october 2025
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers
- Tata Steel: ₹173.15, up 1.61%
- Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹291.45, up 1.43%
- Tata Motors: ₹395.05, up 1.10%
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,167.00, up 0.85%
- Nestle India: ₹1,231.95, up 0.85%
- Infosys: ₹1,465.25, down 0.59%
- Tech Mahindra: ₹1,452.85, down 0.43%
- Tata Consultancy Services: ₹2,957.60, down 0.38%
- Maruti Suzuki India: ₹16,219.60, down 0.22%
- State Bank of India: ₹885.00, down 0.14%
Stock Market On Wednesday
On Wednesday, the market bounced back strongly, with the Sensex climbing 575 points to close at 82,605 and the Nifty rising above 25,300, reaching 25,323. This marked the end of a two-day losing streak and pushed the benchmarks to a one-month high.
Broad-based buying helped lift the BSE midcap index by 1% and the smallcap index by 0.7%. Top gainers on the Nifty included Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Nestle India, and Asian Paints. On the flip side, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank saw some losses.
Sector-wise, all ended in the green, with the realty sector leading the charge, surging 3%. Power, consumer durables, PSU banks, metals, and telecom also gained between 1-2%. Overall, Wednesday’s market action set a positive tone, creating optimism as we move through this earnings season and volatile global environment.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
