Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, Angel One, Jio Finance, Hero MotoCorp And Many other in focus, 16 october 2025

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, Angel One, Jio Finance, Hero MotoCorp And Many other in focus, 16 october 2025

Stocks To Watch Today: Thursday’s market buzz features strong global cues, key Q2 earnings across sectors, IPO debuts, and major bulk deals. Watch IT, banking, energy, and auto stocks for potential moves today.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 16, 2025 09:51:59 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, Angel One, Jio Finance, Hero MotoCorp And Many other in focus, 16 october 2025

Stocks To Watch Today: Rise and shine, market watchers! We’re in for an interesting Thursday as a mix of global cues, earnings season heat, F&O expiry, and IPO action set the tone.

First up: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,467 at 8:55 AM, up 30 points, a cheerful hint at a positive opening.

Yesterday, the bulls made a comeback! The Sensex jumped 575 points to close at 82,605, and the Nifty50 added 178 points, ending at 25,323. Not bad, right?

Across Asia, markets are vibing with Wall Street’s energy. Strong US bank earnings lifted moods, Nikkei’s up 0.95%, Kospi gained 1.09%, and even the cautious ASX 200 nudged 0.16% higher ahead of jobs data.

Back in the US, it was a mixed bag. The Dow dipped slightly, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marched up. Meanwhile, the volatility index (VIX) cooled to 20.6, a small breather in a tense global atmosphere.

Stay tuned, it’s going to be a lively day on the Street!

IT & Technology

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Infosys

  • Wipro

  • LTIMindtree

  • Cyient

  • Mastek

  • Ivalue Infosolutions

Highlights

  • Angel One: Profit plunged 50% YoY to ₹211.7 crore; revenue down 20.7% amid slower trading activity.

Banking & Financial Services

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Jio Financial Services

  • Indian Bank

  • Indian Overseas Bank

  • Punjab & Sind Bank

  • South Indian Bank

Highlights

  • Axis Bank: Net profit dropped 26.4% YoY to ₹5,089.6 crore; NII up 1.9%; asset quality improved.

  • L&T Finance: Net profit up 5.6% YoY; revenue up 7.9%.

  • HDB Financial Services: Profit declined 1.6%; NII up 19.6%, but provisions jumped 73.5%.

  • HDFC Life: Net profit up 3%; premium income up 13.6%.

Consumer & FMCG

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Nestle India

  • Ganesh Consumer Products

Real Estate

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Sunteck Realty

Highlights

  • Oberoi Realty: Profit up 29% YoY to ₹760.3 crore; revenue up 34.8% on strong project deliveries.

Industrial & Capital Goods

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Kajaria Ceramics

  • Eternal

  • Alok Industries

Highlights

  • KEI Industries: Net profit up 31.5% YoY; revenue up 19.4% driven by infra demand.

  • Jyoti Structures: Bagged ₹288.4 crore order for transmission project.

  • Bharat Electronics: Won ₹592 crore in new orders, including Kavach, ship systems, and communication equipment.

  • KEC International: Secured ₹1,038 crore order in Saudi Arabia; YTD order book crosses ₹16,000 crore.

Auto & Engineering

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp: Enters Spain with Euro 5+ bikes in partnership with Noria Motos.

  • Varroc Engineering: Appointed Avinash Chintawar as COO to strengthen global operations.

Energy & Utilities

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Waaree Energies

  • Vikram Solar

Highlights

  • Adani Green Energy (H1FY26):

    • Operational capacity up 49% to 16.7 GW

    • Energy sales up 39%

    • Greenfield additions at 2.4 GW

  • Indian Energy Exchange: Sebi uncovers ₹173 crore insider trading case.

Media & Entertainment

Q2 Results to Watch

  • Zee Entertainment

Highlights

  • Network18 Media: Revenue up 7.2%; EBITDA up 5.1%; margin steady at 1.5%.

Packaging & Manufacturing

Highlights

  • Huhtamaki India: Profit up 214% YoY to ₹36.8 crore; revenue down 4.3% on cost efficiency.

Gaming & Leisure

Highlights

  • Delta Corp: Profit down 7% YoY; revenue flat amid muted gaming activity.

Telecom, Broadband & Cable

Highlights

  • Hathway Cable & Datacom: Profit down 29.2% YoY; revenue up 4.7%.

IPO Listings Today

  • Canara Robeco AMC

  • Rubicon Research

  • Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT)

Bulk Deals

  • MSTC: WisdomTree picks up ₹19.36 crore stake.

  • Allcargo Logistics: WisdomTree invests ₹23.28 crore.

  • Prataap Snacks: Malabar India Fund exits stake worth ₹35.06 crore.

Corporate Actions

  • Ex-Dividend: Elecon Engineering

  • Ex-Bonus: Concord Control Systems

  • Stock Split/Bonus Ex-Date: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:19 AM IST
QUICK LINKS