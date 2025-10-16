Diwali Rush! Dense Traffic On Delhi – Gurugram Roads, Commuters Stuck For Hours, Watch

As Diwali 2025 approaches, roads connecting Delhi to Gurugram turned into gridlock on Wednesday, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Videos of bumper-to-bumper traffic in Cyber City went viral on social media, showing vehicles barely moving along major routes.

Evening traffic faced the worst delays, with commuters expressing frustration online. According to PTI, traffic remained heavy for more than half an hour in several parts of Delhi. A senior police officer said the congestion resulted from the festive rush and people returning to the city for holidays. Authorities urged commuters to plan their travel carefully.

Commuters Face Long Delays and Frustration

Commuters reported postponing meetings multiple times due to heavy traffic. One traveler heading to Gurugram said they rescheduled a meeting three times before finally reaching the destination.

Social media users highlighted traffic jams across south Delhi, Wazirabad Road, and central Delhi. Many complained about traveling at walking speed for long stretches. Traffic around Shantipath in the Lutyens zone was blocked for nearly 30 minutes, while the routes toward Gurugram remained heavily clogged.

The combination of festive shopping, holiday travel, and office-hour movement created a challenging situation for drivers and passengers across the capital.

Social Media Highlights Gridlock

Photos and videos of Delhi-Gurugram traffic flooded social media platforms, with commuters sharing real-time updates.

Users described sitting in stationary traffic for long durations, creating widespread frustration online. The posts also highlighted how the festive rush intensified congestion, as people traveled for Diwali shopping, family visits, and holiday plans. Netizens called on authorities to manage traffic more efficiently during peak festival days.

Many commuters warned others about possible delays and suggested alternate routes to avoid jams. Social media became a key tool for real-time reporting, showing how Diwali preparations impacted daily travel in the national capital region.

Traffic authorities advised commuters to plan trips ahead of time and avoid peak hours when possible. Police deployed additional personnel to manage intersections and key roads connecting Delhi to Gurugram. Officials reminded drivers to follow traffic rules and remain patient amid the festive rush. They also encouraged the use of public transport to ease congestion. Authorities noted that as Diwali nears, travel volume increases across highways and main roads. Citizens were asked to stay updated through traffic apps and social media alerts to minimize delays. Authorities continue monitoring critical zones to prevent accidents and maintain smoother vehicle movement.

Diwali Travel and Road Safety Tips

With the festive season in full swing, road safety remains a top concern. Authorities urged drivers to maintain proper distance, avoid rash driving, and adhere to speed limits. Commuters were advised to carry essential items, plan fuel stops, and allow extra time for travel. Officials highlighted that traffic congestion peaks in the evening and near popular shopping destinations. Using alternative routes, public transport, or staggered travel times can reduce stress on main roads. Authorities also reminded drivers to stay calm during long delays, as patience is key to avoiding accidents and ensuring safe travel during the Diwali season.

