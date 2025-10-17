Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Date, Time, Best Stocks To Pick And Everything Investors Must Know

India is getting ready to celebrate Diwali 2025. Nation’s stock markets are set for one of their most looked-forward-to yearly rituals, Muhurat Trading. This year, the exclusive one-hour trading session has a major twist: for the first time in decades, the tradition has shifted from the evening to the afternoon.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a one-hour special session of the stock market on Diwali day to commemorate the start of the new Hindu fiscal year (Samvat 2082). “Muhurat” literally translates to auspicious time, and the traders view it as a holy chance to invest for the first time this year, signifying prosperity and good luck.

Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) open their terminals during this symbolic window of trading, although markets are closed for the remainder of the day.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Timing

Muhurat Trading 2025 will occur on Tuesday, 21st October 2025, as per official announcements with the below timings:

Pre-open session: 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM IST

Regular trading session: 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM IST

Closing session: latest by 3:05 PM IST

The move from the old evening timing (around 6 PM) to an afternoon slot is a major shift in the ritual. Exchanges have stated the new timing complements international markets and aids post-trade operations better. It also benefits traders following evening Diwali rituals and facilitates more NRIs and international investors to participate.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

For years, Muhurat Trading has been more than a ceremonial affair, it symbolises hope, new dawn, and optimistic investor sentiment. In the past, the markets have tended to open on a positive note in this session, making a positive start for the year to come.

Most investors also conduct Chopda Pujan, ritual worship of trading terminals or account books, prior to initiating their first order. Relatives also purchase shares as a symbol of prosperity, blending spiritual tradition and new finance.

As an Investor how Should you Prepare?

Prior to the Muhurat session, experts recommend that investors should:

Make Demat and trading accounts active and KYC-compliant.

Select quality blue-chip or large-cap stocks with sound fundamentals.

Use limit orders to prevent volatility of price during short window of trading.

Do not over-trade or make speculative wagers, as liquidity might be thin and prices might be volatile.

Top Stocks to Choose for Muhurat Trading 2025: Stick to Blue-Chip Companies

Blue-chip shares are the first preference for Muhurat Trading. These are strong, stable companies with a history of consistency, reliability, and dividend payments. They are safe investments for long-term wealth generation.

A few of the salient characteristics of blue-chip stocks are:

Stability and Reputation: Supported by reputed brands and consistent profits.

Regular Dividends: They are likely to render consistent returns in the form of dividends.

High Creditworthiness: Strong capital reserves imply financial stability and dependability.

Long-term Growth: Suitable for investors seeking consistent appreciation over the years.

Some of the blue-chip industries investors can opt for this Diwali are:

Banking and Finance: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI

IT and Tech: Infosys, TCS, Wipro

Consumer Goods: Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé India

Energy and Infrastructure: Reliance Industries, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro

Market experts recommend choosing large-cap, dividend stocks that have proven to be robust in uncertain situations. Most investors purchase these shares symbolically during Muhurat Trading and retain them as a part of their long-term wealth accumulation strategy.

A Mix of Tradition and Strategy

Muhurat Trading is where faith meets finance. It encourages investors to start the new year with positive intent, prudence, and planning. While the session is symbolic, market fundamentals remain key prices can fluctuate, and liquidity may vary.

As Muhurat Trading 2025 moves to an afternoon timing, it marks a balance of tradition with modernity, ushering a new chapter for India’s markets. Investors may utilize this propitious moment to invest wisely with foresight, adopting a long-term perspective a good way to start Samvat 2082 on an optimistic note and with planning.

