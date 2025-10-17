India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

India, a nation culturally attached to gold, also has notable natural gold reserves in a number of states. Awareness of the location of these gold reserves can be beneficial for mining opportunities and economic activities. Here’s an overview of the top 7 Indian states with gold reserves in 2025.

1. Bihar

Bihar has 44-45% of the total gold ore resources of India, and it’s rich in gold reserves, making it the richest state in gold.

2. Rajasthan

Rajasthan has 23-25% of the country’s gold ore. Its mineral-rich geography is particularly important for gold in Banswara and Udaipur.

3. Karnataka

Karnataka has around 21-22% of the country’s gold reserves, including the Hutti Gold Mines, as well as the recently shut Kolar Gold Fields, and Karnataka is the largest gold producer.

4. West Bengal

West Bengal has almost 3% of gold ore, which is mostly related to alluvial gold deposits.

5. Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has 2-3% of India’s gold ore, with important gold fields in Ramagiri and Anantapur districts.

6. Jharkhand

Jharkhand has about 2% of the country’s gold reserves, primarily based on alluvial mining on the Singhbhum region.

7. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh also has around 2% of gold ore reserves, but there is potential, and exploration is being carried out in some select districts.

Additional Information

States such as Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, etc., have lesser gold reserves but are emerging as mining destinations owing to resource discovery and the implementation of eco-friendly mining practices.

Conclusion

More than 90% of India’s primary gold ore reserve is concentrated in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Other states are emerging as potential contributors to India’s gold mining sector by 2025 due to new exploration and technology.

This information is useful for investors, miners, and policymakers seeking to leverage India’s gold resource potential and promote environmentally responsible mining processes.

This article provides informational insights based on publicly available data. Readers should verify details and consult experts before making investment, mining, or policy-related decisions regarding gold resources.