Home > Business > DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

DLF Q2 Results: DLF Ltd, real estate company, declared a consolidated net profit of Rs.1,180.09 crore for the second quarter which was ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26). This seems to be a 54.7% quarter-on-quarter upsurge in revenue. However, the share value today, up by Rs...

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 30, 2025 21:03:30 IST

DLF Ltd, real estate company, declared a consolidated net profit of Rs.1,180.09 crore for the second quarter which was ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26). This seems to be a 54.7% quarter-on-quarter upsurge in revenue, that is, from Rs.762.67 crore in Q1FY26. 
However, the decline in profit to 14.5% year-on-year (YoY), reflecting a restraint in earnings amid easier revenue growth. The company’s consolidated income raised at Rs.2,261.80 crore, whereas EBITDA came in at Rs.902 crore.
DLF Q2 Results: Strong Sales Bookings and Solid Cash Flow
DLF, in terms of valuation is India’s largest listed realty firm, sustained a solid balance sheet with a surplus of net operating cash of Rs.1,137 crore along with Rs.7,717 crore of net cash position at the end of the quarter. 
During this quarter, the company recorded new sales bookings of Rs.4,332 crore. It’s driven by The Westpark, a successful Mumbai project, and continuous demand in the luxury housing segment. Collective sales bookings for H1FY26 reached Rs.15,757 crore, line up with the company’s annual guidance.
DLF stressed over continuous strengthening of its balance sheet and cash flow generation, in spite of paying Rs.1,485 crore dividend along with the repayment of Rs.963 crore in debt during the quarter.
DLF Q2 Results: DCCDL Growth and Portfolio Expansion
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, the commercial arm of DLF, stated consolidated revenue of Rs.1,822 crore, up YoY by 12%, with an EBITDA of Rs.1,412 crore. The quarterly profit of DCCDL rose to Rs.643 crore up by 23% YoY. The firm received a 5-Star GRESB rating and was recognized as a Global Sector Leader (not listed) for its ESG initiatives.
Two new commercial assets, one of 2.1 mn sq. ft. at Atrium Place, Gurugram, and another was of 0.2 million sq. ft. at Midtown Plaza, Delhi, were added to company’s portfolio. Therefore, taking its operational annuity range to 49 mn sq. ft.
The share value of the DLF closed to rise of Rs.780 (0.17%) at NSE and Rs. 776.70 (0.33%) lower on the BSE on October 30, 2025.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:03 PM IST
