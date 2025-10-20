Dollar wavers with politics, credit risks and trade tensions in focus

By Hannah Lang and Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) -The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday as investors shifted their focus to political developments in Japan and the euro area, while U.S. credit risk concerns lingered. The yen weakened as hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi is almost certain to become Japan's first female prime minister after a decisive parliamentary vote. Her expected premiership, backed by a new coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, has raised investor concerns over potential fiscal expansion, which could weigh on the yen. "Market participants will now be watching closely to see what fiscal plans are put together by the new coalition government," said MUFG senior currency economist Lee Hardman. The dollar was up 0.03% to 150.535 yen, after hitting 151.20 earlier in the session. Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata, who voted against keeping rates steady in September, reiterated on Monday his case for resuming hikes, giving the Japanese currency some support. Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed more than 3% higher, hitting an all-time peak. [.T] The BOJ next decides monetary policy on October 30, with market-implied odds of a quarter-point rate increase at 23%, LSEG data shows. The euro edged slightly higher against the dollar as French political tensions eased, but investor caution lingered. Markets have yet to fully price out French risk from the euro, with the government’s decision to freeze pension reform offering only a temporary political breather. The euro was up 0.06% at $1.1659. U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said his proposed 100% tariffs on China would not be sustainable, while upbeat quarterly results from regional banks helped ease credit risk concerns. After a turbulent week in which some regional U.S. banks flagged bad loan and fraud issues, investors are now awaiting more earnings to check for signs of wider sector strain. The U.S. dollar index, a measure of its value relative to a basket of other major foreign currencies, fell 0.047% to 98.489. It hit 98.025 on Friday, its lowest level since October 6. "The immediate danger seems to have passed as investors are convinced that the bankruptcies, bad loans and fraud accusations are all isolated incidents, and not part of widespread failings within the banking sector," David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said in a note. Economists said the dollar's resilience will be tested on multiple fronts. "One, the government shutdown is hurting economic activity, both directly and indirectly," said Klaus Baader, global chief economist at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB), adding U.S.-China tensions were a second major concern. "Three, the (import) tariffs that are already in effect continue to feed through, slowing real household income growth and weighing on corporate margins," he said. Barclays flagged that, with no obvious catalyst to end the federal government shutdown in the next few weeks, the stoppage may extend well into November, when political and economic pressures should intensify. The Australian dollar rose 0.39% to $0.651 on Monday, cheered by data from top trade partner China showing its economy reasonably resilient to U.S. tariffs. Official data showed China's economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, topping forecasts, while industrial output also beat with a 6.5% rise. Although the 4.8% annual growth rate marked the weakest pace in a year, it kept China on track to meet its official target of around 5%. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Sam Holmes, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)