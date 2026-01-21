LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 21, 2026 18:43:10 IST

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Dove Soft Limited, a growing cloud-communications and CPaaS provider, has announced the launch of CPaaS 2.0, an AI-powered communication platform designed to help enterprises simplify, automate, and scale customer engagement through a unified communication ecosystem.

CPaaS 2.0 brings WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Instagram, Voice, Email, and AI-driven bots together on a single platform, powered by a unified wallet. This integrated approach simplifies billing, enhances transparency, and enables businesses to manage communication at scale through one centralised dashboard. 

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate routine customer interactions, improve response times, and provide real-time visibility into channel usage, performance metrics, and wallet consumption. Its intelligent workflows automatically select the most effective communication channel, helping enterprises optimise costs while ensuring message delivery through built-in fallback logic in case a primary channel fails.

CPaaS 2.0 also introduces a suite of AI-enabled utility tools designed to support day-to-day business communication. These include SurveyCalendarixSupportixVoiceXReminderBoxDynamic PDF, and DocAI, enabling enterprises to automate feedback collection, appointment scheduling, customer support, voice engagement, reminders, and personalised document delivery across preferred channels.

For advanced enterprise requirements, CPaaS 2.0 allows businesses to build their own Agentic AI, capable of handling repetitive queries, assisting support teams, and automating workflows. AI-assisted agents are supported with suggested responses, conversation summaries, and intelligent routing, helping improve productivity and customer experience at scale.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Bhanushali, Director, Dove Soft Ltd., said,

“With CPaaS 2.0, the focus is on helping businesses simplify communication while using AI to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. The platform brings multiple channels, intelligent workflows, and AI-driven tools together in a way that reduces complexity and supports scalable growth for enterprises.”

Dove Soft Limited continues to invest in platform innovation, security, and intelligence-led communication capabilities, working closely with enterprises, telecom operators, and technology partners to address evolving business communication needs. Its solutions are built to support mission-critical use cases, where reliability, compliance, transparency, and trust are paramount, both in India and international markets.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:43 PM IST
