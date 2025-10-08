Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

By Sneha S K and Siddhi Mahatole (Reuters) -Peter Marks, the former top vaccine regulator who was ousted from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, has joined Eli Lilly, the drugmaker told Reuters on Tuesday. Marks will oversee molecule discovery and infectious diseases at Lilly, starting this month. "Peter's expertise strengthens our abilities across multiple areas, both in our existing portfolio and in our work in emerging areas," the company said. Lilly added it continually evaluates breakthrough science which could benefit patients. Marks, who played a key role in U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in developing COVID-19 vaccines, resigned in March after being forced out by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shares of U.S. drugmakers fell, when reports on Marks' ouster from the FDA first came out in late March. As director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Marks had publicly supported programs that expedited the development of rare disease treatments and gene therapies during his tenure. "We believe that Dr. Marks can bring significant value to Lilly given his tremendous experience and background," said Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger. Marks' move follows similar transitions by other senior FDA officials such as former head of the FDA's drug evaluation unit, Patrizia Cavazzoni, who joined Pfizer in February as its chief medical officer. Former U.S. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is also a member of Pfizer's board. (Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

