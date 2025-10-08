LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 8, 2025 04:21:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

By Sneha S K and Siddhi Mahatole (Reuters) -Peter Marks, the former top vaccine regulator who was ousted from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, has joined Eli Lilly, the drugmaker told Reuters on Tuesday. Marks will oversee molecule discovery and infectious diseases at Lilly, starting this month. "Peter's expertise strengthens our abilities across multiple areas, both in our existing portfolio and in our work in emerging areas," the company said. Lilly added it continually evaluates breakthrough science which could benefit patients. Marks, who played a key role in U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in developing COVID-19 vaccines, resigned in March after being forced out by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shares of U.S. drugmakers fell, when reports on Marks' ouster from the FDA first came out in late March. As director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Marks had publicly supported programs that expedited the development of rare disease treatments and gene therapies during his tenure. "We believe that Dr. Marks can bring significant value to Lilly given his tremendous experience and background," said Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger. Marks' move follows similar transitions by other senior FDA officials such as former head of the FDA's drug evaluation unit, Patrizia Cavazzoni, who joined Pfizer in February as its chief medical officer. Former U.S. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is also a member of Pfizer's board. (Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Exclusive-Boeing set to win conditional EU okay for $4.7 billion Spirit deal, sources say
NITI Aayog’s Diwali Gift: Major Reforms Set To Supercharge India’s Manufacturing & Trade!
India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled For October 10–11: Minimum Pension Could Hit Rs.2,500, Are You Eligible?
Dell raises long-term annual revenue, profit growth forecasts on strong AI server demand

LATEST NEWS

Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees ‘Real Chance’ For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7
Ahmedabad Air India Crash Investigation Is ‘Clean And Thorough,’ Says Minister K Rammohan Naidu
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease
CHINESE HACKERS SAID TO TARGET U.S. LAW FIRMS -NEW YORK TIMES
Nitish Kumar: Bihar’s Chanakya Who Transformed Political U-Turns Into A Winning Game
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Viral Video: Indian Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath And ‘Happy Divorce’ Cake, Says ‘Meri Zindagi, Meri Rules’
Acadia Healthcare names Todd Young as CFO amid activist investor pressure
Disney acquires rights to 'Impossible Creatures' book series for film franchise
Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease

QUICK LINKS