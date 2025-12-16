Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

Elon Musk on Monday became the first person ever worth $600 billion, according to a Forbes report. The development came at a time of reports that his SpaceX startup was likely to go public at a valuation of $800 billion. Musk has dominated the world’s richest people list for a long time. He was the first person to amass $500 billion net worth in October 20025.

Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, which is preparing to go public next year, according to aReuters report.

The SpaceX valuation would strengthen Musk’s wealth by $168 billion to an estimated $677 billion as of 12 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Forbes.

Musk’s wealth also got a boost from his roughly 12% stake in EV maker Tesla TSLA.O, shares of which have risen 13% so far this year, despite flagging sales. They were up nearly 4% on Monday after Musk said the company was testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

As well, his artificial-intelligence startup xAI is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion, according to a media report.

Elon Musk All Set To Become World’s First Trillionaire

On the list of the world’s richest persons, Musk is way beyond others and is now closer to becoming a trillionaire. He is leading by $425 billion over the present number two

Google cofounder Larry Page, whose net worth is $252 billion. He needs just $23 billion to reach a net worth of $700 billion.

According to reports, Musk is likely to double his current net worth after the reports of SpaceX’s IPO emerged. If the public listing of the company is successful, Musk will be the first trillionaire in the world. SpaceX is likely to go public at a valuation of $1.5 trillion, which can increase Musk’s net worth by about $800 billion.

