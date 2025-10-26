LIVE TV
Home > Business > EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

EPFO 3.0 allows instant PF withdrawals directly from ATMs, providing employees quick access to funds for emergencies or urgent needs. Using an EPFO-issued ATM card or UPI apps, members can withdraw up to 50% of their PF balance (max ₹1 lakh) with OTP, PIN, or biometric verification. This system reduces paperwork, saves time, and offers 24/7 accessibility.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 26, 2025 13:34:19 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) of India will revolutionize provident fund (PF) withdrawals with its EPFO 3.0 upgrade later, as members would be able to withdraw the amount directly from ATMs.​

 

Important Features of EPF Withdrawal through ATM

1. Instant Access: No more waiting days for PF. Members can withdraw instantly by using the EPFO-issued ATM card or through UPI-enabled apps.​

2. Ease of Process:

  • Go to any EPFO-enabled ATM

  • Insert the special EPFO ATM card

  • You need to enter the UAN (Universal Account Number) and the amount to withdraw

  • After this, you have to verify using OTP, PIN, or biometric authentication

  • Get cash immediately​​

 

Important Rules & Limits

1. Withdrawal Limit: Instant withdrawal of up to 50% of the PF balance or ₹1 lakh (lower of the two) is allowed for preserving the retirement corpus.​​

2. Eligibility:

  • Account should be KYC compliant

  • UAN should be active and linked

  • The facility is being rolled out in phases for widespread implementation by mid-2025​

 

Advantages of the New System

  • This will help you to facilitate immediate cash for emergencies, medical expenses, or urgent needs

  • This will lead to a reduction in paperwork and time-consuming approval procedures

  • As this is available 24/7, accessible to funds, it promotes member convenience and financial autonomy​

 

EPF ATM withdrawal is a significant advancement in empowering Indian workers with greater control and access to their hard-earned retirement funds, making the transaction quick, easy, and safe.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:34 PM IST
