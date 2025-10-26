EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) of India will revolutionize provident fund (PF) withdrawals with its EPFO 3.0 upgrade later, as members would be able to withdraw the amount directly from ATMs.​

Important Features of EPF Withdrawal through ATM

1. Instant Access: No more waiting days for PF. Members can withdraw instantly by using the EPFO-issued ATM card or through UPI-enabled apps.​

2. Ease of Process:

Go to any EPFO-enabled ATM

Insert the special EPFO ATM card

You need to enter the UAN (Universal Account Number) and the amount to withdraw

After this, you have to verify using OTP, PIN, or biometric authentication

Get cash immediately​​

Important Rules & Limits

1. Withdrawal Limit: Instant withdrawal of up to 50% of the PF balance or ₹1 lakh (lower of the two) is allowed for preserving the retirement corpus.​​

2. Eligibility:

Account should be KYC compliant

UAN should be active and linked

The facility is being rolled out in phases for widespread implementation by mid-2025​

Advantages of the New System

This will help you to facilitate immediate cash for emergencies, medical expenses, or urgent needs

This will lead to a reduction in paperwork and time-consuming approval procedures

As this is available 24/7, accessible to funds, it promotes member convenience and financial autonomy​

EPF ATM withdrawal is a significant advancement in empowering Indian workers with greater control and access to their hard-earned retirement funds, making the transaction quick, easy, and safe.