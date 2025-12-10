LIVE TV
EPFO PF Withdrawal Rules: How Much You Can Withdraw for Marriage and the Step-by-Step Process

EPFO allows members to withdraw up to 50% of their own PF contribution for marriage after seven years of service. Eligible users can apply online through the Member e-Sewa portal using Form 31.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 10, 2025 13:31:55 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has laid down rules for the members under which they can withdraw a limited amount from their provident fund account as an advance for marriage, hereafter call as the EPF withdrawal rules for marriage. This is subject to certain eligibility criteria and the submission of required documents. 

 

How much can you withdraw?

In the case of marriage, the maximum amount available for withdrawal is 50% of the employee’s contribution to the EPF account, including the interest earned amount, not the employer’s contribution. The scheme sanctioned by EPFO allows this withdrawal for one’s own marriage, or for that of a son or daughter or a brother or sister. 

You will have to spend at least seven years as a member of the EPF before you can avail yourself of this facility for marriage expenses. The good news is that most interpretations of this ruling are that such advances are limited to a few times during the whole period of service. Hence, they should be treated with care. 

 

Online process step-by-step

EPFO now strongly urges online claims through the Member e-Sewa portal or the UMANG app for faster processing. Your Universal Account Number (UAN) should be active, your KYC (which includes Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details) should be updated, and your EPF account should be linked to it. 

 

  • Log in using UAN and password to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal, then select “Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C)”. 

  • Verify information, select “PF Advance (Form 31)”, state reason as “Marriage”, type the amount and address, and then submit with Aadhaar OTP. 

 

Online claims are generally resolved within a few business days, while offline claims at EPFO offices may take longer to be processed. 

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 1:31 PM IST
EPFO PF Withdrawal Rules: How Much You Can Withdraw for Marriage and the Step-by-Step Process

QUICK LINKS