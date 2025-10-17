LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 13:36:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

By Gianluca Lo Nostro (Reuters) -Shares in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica hit an all-time high on Friday, surging over 10% after the eyewear giant's record quarter showed sales of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses gaining momentum. The Franco-Italian group reported on Thursday third-quarter sales growth of 11.7% from a year ago to 6.9 billion euros ($8.1 billion), beating expectations and marking its best quarterly performance ever. The AI-powered glasses contributed over four percentage points to sales growth, said Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi, with demand prompting EssilorLuxottica to accelerate production capacity plans for the glasses ahead of schedule. EssilorLuxottica's shares were up 11.7% by 0754GMT, trading up to 308 euros, and were on track to rise the most in over eight years. That would translate to almost 15 billion euros in value added to the company's 126.1 billion market capitalization. J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note to investors the smart glasses were now a "material growth driver" while the company's core business remained resilient. The latest Ray-Ban Meta models, priced from $379 to $799 for a new flagship version with built-in display, are currently sold in limited physical stores with expansion to Canada, France, Italy and Britain planned for early 2026. Barclays analysts predict smart glasses could become the most disruptive innovation since mobile phones, forecasting 60 million units sold globally by 2035. Equita analysts said in a research note they have upgraded their annual revenue forecast for wearables, and now expect an impact on the group's sales of about one billion euro this year. "The acceleration in third-quarter revenues and the level of confidence expressed on fourth-quarter and mid-term prospects are an important indicator of the success of the group’s strategic drivers," they said. EssilorLuxottica shares have gained 17% since January as of Thursday's session. ($1 = 0.8540 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro, additional reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

English winemakers hope for export boost as they toast warmest summer

LATEST NEWS

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

IRCTC Down: Here Is Why Users Are Unable To Book Tickets For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel, Book On These Alternate Platforms

South African rand weaker on risk aversion, geopolitical jitters

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat
EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat
EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat
EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat
QUICK LINKS