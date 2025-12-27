LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

MUFG expects the Indian rupee to weaken beyond 90 per dollar into 2026 due to import pressure, wider current account deficit, soft FDI flows, RBI intervention limits, and evolving US dollar trends.

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds
Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 27, 2025 10:45:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Rupee Seen Weakening Beyond 90 Into 2026

The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure and weaken further into 2026, according to a report by global financial group MUFG. The firm forecasts the currency to move beyond the psychologically important 90-per-dollar level, targeting around 90.80 against the US dollar by the September 2026 quarter. MUFG noted that while rupee underperformance was anticipated, foreign exchange outflow pressures have been sharper than expected.

You Might Be Interested In

Import Demand, CAD And FDI Pressures Weigh On INR

Several structural factors are weighing on the Indian currency, including higher import demand, a wider current account deficit estimated at 1.5% of GDP, and subdued net foreign direct investment inflows. These pressures are expected to outweigh any improvement in portfolio inflows. The rupee breached the 90 mark against the dollar in early December, extending its depreciation streak and touching a fresh all-time low.

RBI Intervention Likely, But Gradual Weakening Expected

MUFG expects the Reserve Bank of India to continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility. However, the report suggests that underlying fundamentals will eventually push the central bank to allow the rupee to weaken further over time. Risks remain tilted toward additional depreciation, particularly if global conditions or trade negotiations turn adverse.

You Might Be Interested In

US–India Trade Deal A Key Variable

A central assumption in MUFG’s outlook is a US–India trade deal by early 2026, which would reduce tariffs to 25% from the current 50%. Failure to secure such an agreement could lead to further rupee weakness and potentially prompt additional RBI rate cuts. Despite near-term risks, MUFG said it is not overly bearish on the rupee, pointing to attractive FX valuations, reform momentum, and political stability.

Dollar Weakens As Fed Rate-Cut Bets Grow

Global currency trends are also influencing the rupee. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index posted its worst weekly decline since June, falling about 0.8% during the week and nearly 8% so far this year, marking its steepest annual drop since 2017. The greenback’s weakness has coincided with a decline in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield easing to around 4.13%.

US Data And Holiday Trading Drive FX Moves

Recent US data showed unemployment rising to its highest level since 2021, while inflation readings came in below expectations, reinforcing market expectations of two Federal Reserve rate cuts by mid-to-late 2026. Thin holiday liquidity has amplified currency moves, benefiting risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and Norwegian krone.

India Growth Outlook Remains Strong

Against this backdrop, MUFG raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY26 and 7.1% for FY27, supported by stronger domestic demand, rural recovery, GST tax cuts, and the lagged impact of easier monetary policy, even as external risks continue to linger.

(With Inputs From ANI And BLOOMBERGE)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: FDI inflows IndiaFed rate cutsindia gdp growthIndian rupee forecastINR outlook 2026MUFG reportRBI interventionrupee vs dollarus dollar weaknessusd-inr

RELATED News

Asian Granito India Ltd Promoter Group Buys 6 Lakh Shares from Open Market

NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

Bharat Lubricants: Decades of Excellence Solidify Surat-Based Manufacturer’s Global Presence

Gold Crosses Rs 1.40 Lakh Per 10 Grams, Silver Tops Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Kg: Precious Metals Are On Fire; Here’s Why

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

LATEST NEWS

‘Something To Be Happy About’: Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Pre-New Year Operation: Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Illegal Weapons, Drugs and Liquor in Massive Overnight Crackdown | Watch

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aryan–Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com Falls Short Of Rs 15 Crore Mark

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Starts Week Four Strong, Earns Rs 15 Crore, Smashes Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds
Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds
Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds
Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

QUICK LINKS