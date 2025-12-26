LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh agni missile Cricket George W Bush donald trump canada Christmas bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Indian equities opened lower as year-end profit booking, weak global cues, and banking, IT pressure dragged Sensex and Nifty, while selective FMCG, pharma resilience kept broader markets largely flat today.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 26, 2025 10:30:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

On the 26th of December 2025, BSE Sensex had a slight drop as it opened, which was the result of the traders being very cautious and doing profit booking right at the year’s end, plus the mixed signals coming in from the international markets. The indicator was approximately at 85,370, which was a 0.05% decline from the last close of 85,409.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Market Opening

Indian markets were opened quietly after a holiday for Christmas. The Sensex began at 85,225, reached the highest point of 85,379, and the lowest point of 85,225 during the first part of the day, indicating the process of consolidation in the vicinity of the recent peaks. Nifty 50 followed the same pattern, dropping below 26,150 due to the pressure coming from the banking sector.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Key Factors

  • Weak Asian Cues: Global markets after Christmas gave mixed signals and thus set a cautious tone.

  • GIFT Nifty Signal: Futures predict a quiet start, with Nifty at 26,121 (down 0.08%). 

  • Profit Booking: There was a massive selling of shares in companies such as Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance.

  • Year-End Caution: Highs were being consolidated while FII net selling and low volumes were present.

  • Sector Drags: The banking and IT sectors were a drag on the market, with Bank Nifty down 0.15%.

 

Key Performance Metrics

The 30-share index showed a TTM PE of 23.57 and P/B of 4.58, with a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sensex, on the contrary, rose by 8.84% in the past year, thanks to the strong inflows from domestic institutional investors, even though foreign investors were somewhat hesitant. Wider markets were flat, with midcaps showing a decline of 0.60%.​

 

Top Gainers and Losers

Reliance Industries was the major contributor to the index’s decline with a 77-point loss, accompanied by the losses of ICICI Bank and Infosys. Trent was at the top of the gainers’ list with a price of ₹4,289 (an increase of 28 points), followed by UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance. The sectors putting up resistance include FMCG and Pharma, while in auto-selective buying has emerged.​

 

Outlook and Strategy

Moderate trading volume was the case throughout the year-end period. Analysts are recommending specific stocks with strict stop-losses and supporting levels of 85,000 and resistance near 86,000. The Dow Jones (up 0.67%) was among global indices that provided a tinge of positivity, but the US jobless claims data is still a concern.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: banking stocksFMCG stocksGlobal Market Cuesindian stock marketIT Stocksnifty todaypharma-stocksProfit Bookingsensex todaystock market todayYear-End Caution

RELATED News

Affordable Homestay Near Dwarka Mor Metro Station – Garvik Stay

Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai: How it Will Ease Air Traffic Crunch and Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honored with Prestigious “40 Under 40 Lawyer Award”

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Google To Let You Change Your Gmail Address, User Name | Here’s How

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

K-4 Nuclear Missile Successfully Test-Fired: Pakistan, Bangladesh In Fear – Check Range, Warhead & Lethal Capabilities

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall
Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall
Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall
Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls In Early Trade, Nifty Drops Too – Key Factors Behind The Fall

QUICK LINKS