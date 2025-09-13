Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide
Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 18:10:08 IST

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: In the Female Writers category, 15 distinguished authors are celebrated. Prodipta Soni’s Lost Homes – The Untold Stories captivates, while Hajra Bano’s Who Am I; Breaking Barriers as a Specially Abled Care Leaver inspires. Rinkal J Vadoliya’s Sabandhekrahasya, Sumita Chakrabarti’s Jara Bristite Vejeni, and Dr. Poonam Shah’s Roaring Legends and Majestic Stripes: Tigers of India offer compelling narratives. Botta Lakshmi Priya (Seetha) reimagines the epic with Kaliyuga Ramayanam, and Aditi Tathagat Gosalia’s Let’s Walk Through and Rakhi Haridas’ Pouring My Heart Out offer profound reflections. Roy Jennita Sundari I’s Vibrant Verses: The Resonance of Emotion’s Ink, Pusty Shah’s Laughter Behind Life’s Tears, and Keerthika TG’s Avalkk Parayanullath present unique literary expressions. Avanti Desai’s Just Like Therapy: Your DIY Guide to a Happier You shares self-improvement insights, while Rashida Khilawala’s Thriving Entrepreneur and her Seeding Mantras for Success series (9 books) empower business minds. Stephy Caroline Stanley’s Ripple – Reflections in Rhyme and Urvi Dave’s It Was Supposed to Be Right offer emotional depth.

In the Male Writers category, Prabhat Bhattacharyya is recognised for Mayabi Gram written in Bengali. Akbar’s Kuyil Verumoru Pakshi Mathramalla (Quil is Not Just a Bird) written in Malayalam and Nitish Sinha’s A Buddha in the Study captivate with their powerful narratives. Armah Kwei’s Ye Leviathan, Nizamudheen KH’s Moovanthi (1st part), and Pranav Daasraathi’s Decoding the Law of Reversed Effort offer compelling themes. Devikumar Ramalingam’s The Celestial Hunt, Anoop Babu’s The Doctor’s Dilemma: AI meets Human, and Gaurab Dasgupta’s Jhal Muri: Embracing Life’s Unpredictable Flavours enrich the literary landscape. Madhu VM’s Choices of Duniya, Dr. Kaustubh Arun Sonalkar’s Wings of Thought, and Sujay Shekar Shetty’s Echoes of Locked Heart add further depth.

In the Poets category, Aditi Jasrotia’s An Awakened Muse, Bhanu Bharadwaj’s The Yellow in My Soul, and Mitisha Mukherji’s Saat Panch offer introspective themes. Kartik Ahuj’s Whispers of Eternity, Debasish Chattopadhyay’s The Real in Hyperreal, and Philip Isukapati’s My Love with Poesy: Wonderland of Words delight with lyrical elegance. Dr. Avni Prafull Patel’s The Lilacs Blossom, Dr. Nazia Sheikh’s Dard-E-Nihaan, Anita Poonam’s Alfaaz Bolte Hain, and Bhavana Atmakuri’s 50 Inspiring Quotes from The Life Of Vijay Deverakonda each add a unique poetic resonance. Mayuresh Shrinivas Kulkarni’s The Bright Side of the Dark and Aqib Shaick’s The Musings of Stars and Dust bring distinctive voices to poetry.

In the Research & Development for Research-Based Writing category, notable works include Tentu Anil Kumar’s on skill development, Dr. R. Kamaraj’s Immunology, and Dr. Darshanaben Dipakkumar Pandya’s Cybersecurity: A Beginner’s Guide. Zaker Ul Oman’s Impulse Buying, Dr. Shekhar Algundgi’s insights on connection, and Dr. Siddharth Kuriyal’s research on PRRT contribute to significant scholarly advancements.

The Academic Reference/Textbook Writers category features Prof. Kumarjay Shakya’s International Accounting Fundamentals and Dr. Deepessh Divaakaran’s Outcome-Based Education as leading works. Dr. Mayuri Barman’s Logic and Reasoning and Dr. Priyanka Singh’s A Need of Balance Between Artificial Intelligence and Human Behavior enrich academic discourse.

In Young Adult Writing, Jiya Himanshu Doshi’s Huntress of the Gloom and Torsa Murmu’s Echoes of Innocence inspire young minds. In the Children Writers category, Kavyanil Das’s My Missions with Valvion ignites imagination in younger audiences.

Exceller Books invites the world to celebrate these outstanding writers whose work showcases the power of words to inspire and transform lives.

Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

QUICK LINKS