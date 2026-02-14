LIVE TV
Home > Business > Exide Empowers Future Engineers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 14, 2026 20:00:13 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14– Exide Industries Limited has launched the Exide Diksha Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship program curated as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The inaugural edition of the scholarship was rolled out across three premier institutions viz Jadavpur University, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, and National Institute of Technology Durgapur. This marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to nurture young engineering talent in eastern India for the manufacturing industry, the future backbone of developed India. This initiative is set to expand to additional colleges across East and Northeast India next year.

The scholarship was open exclusively to the top 15 students from the Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering departments of the participating institutions. These streams were thoughtfully chosen as students from these disciplines will play a vital role in shaping the future of the battery and energy storage industry.

Following a structured selection process that included project evaluation and personal interviews, 24 students were chosen as the first cohort of Diksha Scholars.

More than a scholarship, Exide Diksha reflects a shared commitment between industry and academia to nurture capability and ambition. By engaging directly with students through structured assessments and interactions, the program aims to bridge classroom learning with real-world industry exposure.

About Exide Industries Limited
Exide Industries Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of lead-acid storage batteries and power storage solutions, serving diverse sectors across automotive, industrial, and energy applications. Through its CSR initiatives, Exide continues to invest in education, community development, and sustainable growth.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 8:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS