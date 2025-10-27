Factbox-US government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

(Reuters) – The U.S. government shut down much of its operations on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to extend funding past the end of the federal fiscal year on September 30. The closure has shut off the flow of key economic data at a moment of uncertainty among policymakers and investors about the health of the U.S. job market, the trajectory of inflation and the strength of consumer spending and business investment. The federal agencies responsible for indicators of U.S. economic activity, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have suspended the collection and distribution of nearly all data for the duration the shutdown. Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown. Following is the forward calendar of economic reports that had been scheduled to be issued in the coming days, noting which releases will be suspended should the shutdown still be in effect and which will continue to be issued. The schedule is subject to change. Release Release Indicator Indicator Will date time source publish? (U.S. ET) October 0830 Durable Goods Census Bureau No 27 orders October 1030 Texas Dallas Fed Yes 27 Manufacturing Survey October 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Yes 28 Research October 0900 House Price Federal TBD 28 Index Housing Finance Administration October 0900 National S&P Yes 28 House Price CoreLogic/Case Index, 20 Shiller month October 1000 Consumer Conference Yes 28 Confidence Board October 1000 5th District Richmond Fed Yes 28 Manufacturing /Service Sector Outlook surveys October 1030 Texas Service Dallas Fed Yes 28 Sector Outlook Survey October 0700 MBA Mortgage Mortgage Yes 29 Market Index Bankers Association October 0830 Advance Census Bureau No 29 Economic Indicators October 1000 Pending Home National Yes 29 Sales Association of Realtors October 1400 FOMC interest Federal Yes 29 rate Reserve statement October 0830 Gross Bureau of No 30 Domestic Economic Product Analysis October 0830 Jobless Labor No 30 Benefits' Department Claims Employment and Training Administration October 0830 Personal Bureau of No 31 income Economic Analysis October 0830 Employment Labor No 31 Cost Index Department Bureau of Labor Statistics October no set Trimmed Mean Dallas Fed No 31 time PCE Price Index November 0945 Manufacturing S&P Global Yes 3 Purchasing Managers Index November 1000 Construction Census Bureau No 3 spending November 1000 Manufacturing Institute for Yes 3 Purchasing Supply Managers Management Index 1500 Quarterly Treasury TBD November Borrowing Department 3 data November 0830 International Census Bureau No 4 trade November 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Yes 4 Research November 1000 Factory Census Bureau No 4 orders November 1000 Job Openings Bureau of No 4 and Labor Labor Turnover Statistics Survey November 0700 MBA mortgage Mortgage Yes 5 market index Bankers Association November 0815 ADP National Automatic Data Yes 5 Employment Processing 0830 Quarterly Treasury TBD November Refunding Department 5 data November 0900 Non-manufactu Institute for Yes 5 ring Supply Purchasing Management Managers Index November 0945 Composite S&P Global Yes 5 Purchasing Managers Index November 0730 U.S. Job Cut Challenger Yes 6 Report Gray November 0830 Jobless Labor Dept. No 6 benefits Employment and claims Training Administration November 0830 Nonfarm Bureau of No 6 Productivity Labor and Costs Statistics November 1000 Wholesale Census Bureau No 6 inventories and sales November 0830 Nonfarm Bureau of No 7 payrolls Labor Statistics November 1000 Consumer University of Yes 7 Sentiment Michigan Index November 1500 Consumer Federal Yes 7 Credit Reserve 1000 Employment Conference No November Trends Board 10 0600 Small National Yes November Business Federation of 11 Optimism Independent Index Business 0855 Redbook index Redbook Yes November Research 11 0700 MBA mortgage Mortgage Yes November market index Bankers 12 Association 0830 Jobless Labor Dept. No November benefits' Employment and 13 claims Training Administration 0830 Consumer Bureau of No November Price Index Labor 13 Statistics 0830 Real earnings Bureau of No November Labor 13 Statistics 1100 Median Cleveland Fed No November Consumer 13 Price Index 1400 Federal Treasury TBD November budget Department 13 statement 0830 Producer Bureau of No November Price Index Labor 14 Statistics 0830 Retail Sales Census Bureau No November 14 1000 Business Census Bureau No November Inventories 14 * TBD = To be determined

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)