Home > Business > Fractal Analytics IPO Sees Tepid Demand, Grey Market Indicates ₹903 Listing Potential

Fractal Analytics IPO faces muted demand on its final day, with weak subscription across QIBs and NIIs, moderate retail interest, high valuation at ₹15,500 crore, and speculative grey market showing ₹903 listing.

Fractal Analytics IPO
Fractal Analytics IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 11, 2026 13:33:04 IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Sees Muted Demand Amid High Valuation

The initial public offering of Fractal Analytics has reached its last day but currently shows weak subscription numbers. The total subscription at 11:45 am on Day 3 stands at 0.27 times the total available shares. Institutional investors have started to show interest, but QIBs and NIIs remain at 0.08x and 0.35x, respectively. Retail investors show more interest, subscribing at 0.72x, while the employee quota remains at 0.27x. Anchor investors invested ₹1,248.26 crore earlier to demonstrate their trust before the public subscription began. The company is valued at approximately ₹15,500 crore, with a price band between ₹857 and ₹900. Today marks the final opportunity to join this AI analytics experience

Fractal Analytics IPO: Subscription Details and Valuation Metrics

Investor Category Subscription (Times)
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 0.08
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 0.35
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 0.72
Employee Quota 0.27
Valuation Metric Details
Upper Price Band ₹900
Post-Issue P/E Ratio 67.4x
Valuation Justification Strong enterprise AI growth, Fortune 500 client base, and long-term industry tailwinds

Fractal Analytics IPO Grey Market Today: Shows Muted Hype

The Fractal Analytics IPO, valued at ₹2,834 crore, started on February 8, and today marks its final day. The grey market, according to Investorgain, shows that the stock has a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3, indicating a listing price of ₹903, slightly above the ₹900 issue price. Investors are cautiously watching, as grey market numbers—which suggest potential listing prices—can change dramatically before the actual listing day. The IPO, which currently has low market interest, gives institutional and retail investors their final opportunity to invest in AI analytics, as the company shows strong growth potential and serves high-end clients.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

