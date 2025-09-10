Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO Will Open Today: Everything You Need To Know Before You Invest

LIVE TV
Galaxy Medicare Limited opens its Rs.22 crore IPO for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025 with Rs. 51-54 of share price. This Odisha based medical device producer is expected to raise fresh capital through this IPO.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 10, 2025 02:55:34 IST

Galaxy Medicare Limited is all sets for its Rs.22 crore of IPO subscription. The IPO will open for the subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. 

Galaxy Medicare Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Rs.22 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.22 crore
•    Offer for Sale: Nil
•    Price Band: Rs.51 – Rs.54
•    Size of one Lot: 2,000 shares
•    Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,16,000
•    Listing At: NSE SME
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Important IPO Dates

•    Anchor Investor Bidding Starts: September 9, 2025
•    Date of Allotment: September 15, 2025
•    Initiation of Refunds Money: September 16, 2025
•    Shares Credit to Demat Account: September 16, 2025
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Company Overview

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

