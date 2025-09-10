Vigor Plast IPO Closes Oversubscribed: But Is All This Demand Just A Bubble?

Vigor Plast India Limited IPO was opened for subscription on September 04, 2025 till September 09, 2025. Through this public offer, the company is likely to raise around Rs.25 crore.

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Subscription Start Date: September 04, 2025

• IPO Subscription Ends Date: September 09, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Rs. 25.08 crore

• IPO Price Range: Rs.77 – Rs.81

• Lot Size: 1600 shares

• Min Investment (Retail): Rs.1,25,600

• Listing At: NSE / BSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Objectives of the Vigor Plast India Limited IPO

Vigor Plast India Limited: Important IPO Dates

• Anchor Investor Bidding: September 03, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: September 14, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds: September 15, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: September 16, 2025

• Listing Date: September 18, 2025

Vigor Plast India Limited IPO: Subscription Status on Day 3

The IPO of Vigor Plast has been subscribed 2.64 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.64x

• Retail Investors: 2.50x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.95x

• NIIs Investors: 7.46x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 09, 2025 | 09:11 pm)

Vigor Plast India Limited: Company Overview

Vigor Plast India Limited, a Jamnagar- Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2005. The company functions in plastics manufacturing and processing industry. Its emphases are on production of plastic products for various industrial categories including packaging, automotive, and infrastructure sectors. The company has an extensive customer base across India, along with a established regional market positioning through high-quality, durable, and cost-effective plastic products.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

