Home > Business > Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 30, 2025 18:34:11 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 30: Game Changers Texfab Limited is one of the upcoming SME IPOs that has organised its investor roadshows in Jaipur and Surat on October 25 and 27, 2025, respectively, as part of its upcoming SME IPO on the BSE facility. These investor road shows were a significant avenue for potential investors, institutional buyers, and market players to have a detailed insight into the business model of the company, its strengths in operations, financial performance and future outlook of the company’s growth before its initial public issue. 

NNM Group organised the roadshows and hosted relevant events that helped create meaningful contacts between the management team of the company and potential investors. The inaugural was conducted on a Saturday, 25th October, 2025, at Hotel Hilton, Jaipur and the second event was conducted on Monday, 27th October, 2025, at T.G.B., Emerald Hall, Surat. Both occasions have had a positive attendance, and the investors took part actively in the shows to find out more about the company’s journey and strategic roadmap. The main aim of these meetings was to bring into focus the growth path of Game Changers Texfab, business potential, and future expansion projections and to reassure the investor of its ability to handle its operations. 

The promoters and senior management of the company were free to interact with the investors during the sessions and answered all the questions in an open and transparent manner. They discussed the basics of the business of the company, its asset-light business structure and how it intends to enlarge its manufacturing and distribution networks. Investors were interested in knowing the strategy of revenue diversification of the company, margins and future expansion of retailing initiatives. The self-assured and evidence-based answers given by the promoters were also well-accepted, which reinforced the credibility and interest of the participating investors. 

The roadshows were held immediately before the IPO of the company, which is to be opened on October 28-October 30, 2025, with a price range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The combined size of the issue sums to ₹54.84 crore, and the stock is likely to be floated on November 4, 2025, on the BSE SME exchange. The company will use the proceeds mainly for capital expenditure, working capital needs, general corporate purposes and possible unidentified acquisitions as an indication of its orientation to sustainable growth and operational efficiency. 

After the successful roadshows, Game Changers Texfab Limited held its anchor investor bidding on the 27th of October 2025, wherein it raised ₹9.15 crore from the anchor investors by allotting shares at ₹102 per share. This news reiterated the increased investor confidence in the company. With the favourable mood, though, a small group of market analysts were worried by the fact that the company was quite highly valued relative to its growth in earnings and the risks that its asset-light business model entailed. Nonetheless, the management of the company insisted that its strategy is scalable, flexible and capable of providing good returns in the long run, which was more acceptable to the majority of the participants at the roadshows. 

In sum, the investor meet held in Jaipur and Surat proved to be effective in presenting the business vision of Game Changers Texfab Limited, its business strengths, and the credibility of its leadership, which is optimistic about the future of its SME IPO.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

QUICK LINKS