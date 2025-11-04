Get Set Before The Bell Rings! NSE Unveils Pre-Open Session For Equity Derivatives From December 8

NSE Introduces Pre-Open Session For Equity Derivatives From December 8, 2025
Get ready, traders, the opening bell is about to get a makeover! Starting December 8, 2025, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will roll out a pre-open session for the equity derivatives (F&O) segment, changing how markets wake up every morning.
For the first time ever, index and stock futures will open their day with a 15-minute call auction window (9:00 – 9:15 AM), allowing traders to gauge market mood, set strategic positions, and catch early price signals, before the official action begins.
The move promises sharper price discovery, better liquidity management, and a calmer start to volatile trading days. For active traders, this isn’t just another tweak; it’s a tactical edge, a new battlefield for strategy, speed, and sentiment.
As the countdown to December 8 begins, all eyes are on how this pre-open pulse could reshape India’s F&O playbook.
Session Timing And Duration On New NSE Pre Opening
The new pre-open session of NSE will last for 15 minutes, between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM, using a call auction mechanism. It will have three main stages, Order Entry (9:00 AM to 9:08 AM), Order Matching (9:08 AM to 9:12 AM), and a brief Buffer Period (9:12 AM to 9:15 AM) serving as an intermediate phase between the pre-open and regular trading sessions.
