Glottis IPO Timeline: From Allotment To Listing- All Key Dates Inside

Glottis IPO allotment is around the corner! Check key dates, grey market premium updates, and step-by-step guide to track your allotment status on NSE, BSE, and KFin Tech.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 2, 2025 12:41:59 IST

Glottis IPO Timeline – Mark Your Calendars, Investors!

Applied for the Glottis IPO? Let’s walk you through what’s next, because nobody likes missing the money train.

  • IPO opened: September 29, 2025
  • IPO closed: October 1, 2025
  • Allotment check: October 3, 2025 (that’s your lucky Friday)
  • Tentative listing: October 7, 2025 – when Glottis could hit the big stage (BSE and NSE)

So, did Lady Luck smile on your application? Don’t just wait- set those reminders, cross your fingers, and maybe even keep a celebration snack ready. IPO season just got exciting.

Glottis IPO GMP Today: What’s the Buzz In The Grey Market?

Waiting to receive the Glottis IPO allotment? Let’s take a quick look at the grey market activity to get a sense of how investors are feeling!

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Glottis IPO stands at ₹1 today, according to Investorgain. The IPO price is ₹129, and the estimated listing price is ₹130, offering a very modest potential gain of 0.78%.

It’s not a huge premium, but it does suggest steady interest. For reference, the lowest GMP so far was ₹0, and the highest reached ₹20, putting the current value on the lower side.

Wondering what GMP is? It reflects market sentiment, an unofficial premium investors are willing to pay above the IPO price.

So, will this turn out to be a sleeper hit or just lukewarm love? Let’s find out on listing day!

How to Check Glottis IPO Allotment Status

On NSE (National Stock Exchange)

  • Visit the NSE website.

  • Go to the home page.

  • Click on “Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details”.

  • Select “Equity & SME IPO Bid Details”.

  • Choose ‘Glottis’ from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your PAN number and Application Number.

  • Click on Submit.

On BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

  • Visit the BSE website.

  • Navigate to “Status of Issue Application”.

  • Select Issue Type as Equity.

  • Enter the IPO Name, Application Number, or PAN Number.

  • Click on Submit.

On KFin Technologies

  • Visit the KFin Technologies website.

  • Select IPO Name: Glottis IPO.

  • Enter either:

    • Application Number

    • Demat Account Number

    • PAN Number

  • Click on Submit.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:41 PM IST
