Gold and Silver Price in UP Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agar, Varanasi

Gold Price in UP: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike.
What is Dhanteras?
Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.
Today Gold Prices in India
On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.
24 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram)
1 Gram- Rs 13,101
8 Gram- Rs 1,04,808
10 Gram- Rs 1,31,010
100 Gram- Rs 13,10,100
22 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram)
1 Gram- Rs 12,010
8 Gram- Rs 96,080
10 Gram- Rs 1,20,100
100 Gram- Rs 12,01,000
18 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram)
1 Gram- Rs 9,829
8 Gram- Rs 78,632
10 Gram- Rs 98,290
100 Gram- Rs 9,82,900
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in UP (1 Gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Lucknow
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
|
Kanpur
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
|
Varanasi
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
|
Agra
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
|
Prayagraj
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
Today Silver Prices in UP
According to the latest data from MCX, silver prices have witnessed a notable upward movement today. The following table highlights the current silver rates in UP:
1 Gram- Rs 172
8 Gram- Rs 1,376
10 Gram- Rs 1,720
100 Gram- Rs 17,200
1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000