Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price in UP Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agar, Varanasi

Gold and Silver Price in UP Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agar, Varanasi

Gold Price in UP: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

Gold and Silver price today, on Dhanteras 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver price today, on Dhanteras 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 18, 2025 18:04:20 IST

Gold and Silver Price in UP Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agar, Varanasi

Gold Price in UP: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. 

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams. 

24 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 13,101

8 Gram- Rs 1,04,808

10 Gram- Rs 1,31,010

100 Gram- Rs 13,10,100

22 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 12,010

8 Gram- Rs 96,080

10 Gram- Rs 1,20,100

100 Gram- Rs 12,01,000

18 Carat Gold Price in UP (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 9,829

8 Gram- Rs 78,632

10 Gram- Rs 98,290

100 Gram- Rs 9,82,900

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in UP (1 Gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Lucknow

13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Kanpur

₹13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Varanasi

₹13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Agra

₹13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Prayagraj

₹13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Today Silver Prices in UP 

According to the latest data from MCX, silver prices have witnessed a notable upward movement today. The following table highlights the current silver rates in UP: 

1 Gram- Rs 172

8 Gram- Rs 1,376

10 Gram- Rs 1,720

100 Gram- Rs 17,200

1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Gold and Silver Price in UP Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agar, Varanasi

