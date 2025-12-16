LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a rise, supported by firm global cues and renewed buying interest. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 16, 2025. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 16, 2025 10:04:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a rise, supported by firm global cues and renewed buying interest. The uptick comes as investors seek safe-haven assets amid ongoing market uncertainty, while steady domestic demand further strengthened prices. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 16, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 16, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,386
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,270
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,039

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,300
Mumbai ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Delhi ₹13,401 ₹12,285 ₹10,054
Kolkata ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Bangalore ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Hyderabad ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Kerala ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Pune ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039
Vadodara ₹13,391 ₹12,275 ₹10,044
Ahmedabad ₹13,391 ₹12,275 ₹10,044

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Mumbai ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Delhi ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Kolkata ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Bangalore ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Hyderabad ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Kerala ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Pune ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Vadodara ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
Ahmedabad ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00
First published on: Dec 16, 2025 10:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 24k gold price24k gold price delhiGold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025gold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold price mcx livegold rategold rate in indiagold rate on 16 decembergold rate todayhome-hero-pos-10silver price in indiasilver price mcx livesilver ratesilver rate today

RELATED News

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (16.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

IPL 2026 Dates Announced: Season Starts March 26, Final On May 31

India Exposes Pakistan At UN, Flags Military Takeover Of The Country, ‘Jailed Imran Khan, Gave Life-Time Immunity To Asim Munir’

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Mathura Fog Horror: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As 7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide In Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Read To Know More

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS