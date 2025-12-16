Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a rise, supported by firm global cues and renewed buying interest. The uptick comes as investors seek safe-haven assets amid ongoing market uncertainty, while steady domestic demand further strengthened prices. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 16, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 16, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,386

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,270

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,039

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,300 Mumbai ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Delhi ₹13,401 ₹12,285 ₹10,054 Kolkata ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Bangalore ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Hyderabad ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Kerala ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Pune ₹13,386 ₹12,270 ₹10,039 Vadodara ₹13,391 ₹12,275 ₹10,044 Ahmedabad ₹13,391 ₹12,275 ₹10,044

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Mumbai ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Delhi ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Kolkata ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Bangalore ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Hyderabad ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Kerala ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Pune ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Vadodara ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00 Ahmedabad ₹1,991 ₹19,910 ₹1,991,00