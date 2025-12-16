Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a rise, supported by firm global cues and renewed buying interest. The uptick comes as investors seek safe-haven assets amid ongoing market uncertainty, while steady domestic demand further strengthened prices. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 16, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 16, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,386
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,270
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,039
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,300
|Mumbai
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Delhi
|₹13,401
|₹12,285
|₹10,054
|Kolkata
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Bangalore
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Hyderabad
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Kerala
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Pune
|₹13,386
|₹12,270
|₹10,039
|Vadodara
|₹13,391
|₹12,275
|₹10,044
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,391
|₹12,275
|₹10,044
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Delhi
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Kolkata
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Bangalore
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Hyderabad
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Kerala
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Pune
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Vadodara
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,991
|₹19,910
|₹1,991,00
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.