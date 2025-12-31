LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India stayed in focus on December 30 as 24K, 22K and 18K rates showed city-wise variations, while silver prices remained steady across major markets amid firm demand.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 31, 2025 12:19:38 IST

Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India remained in focus on Tuesday, December 30, as investors and jewellery buyers tracked daily movements across key cities. Rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold showed regional variations, while silver prices stayed steady in major markets, reflecting firm demand and global cues.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Tuesday, 30 December. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,603
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,470
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,206

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,691
 ₹12,550
 ₹10,470
Mumbai ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Delhi 13,603
 12,470 10,206
Kolkata ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Bangalore ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Hyderabad ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Kerala ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Pune ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,40,000
Mumbai 2,40,000
Delhi 2,40,000
Kolkata 2,40,000
Bangalore 2,40,000
Hyderabad 2,40,000
Kerala 2,40,000
Pune 2,40,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:19 PM IST
Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

