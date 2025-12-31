Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India remained in focus on Tuesday, December 30, as investors and jewellery buyers tracked daily movements across key cities. Rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold showed regional variations, while silver prices stayed steady in major markets, reflecting firm demand and global cues.

Gold Rate In India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Tuesday, 30 December.

24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,603

22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,470

18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,206

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,691

₹12,550

₹10,470

Mumbai ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Delhi ₹ 13,603

₹ 12,470 ₹ 10,206 Kolkata ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Bangalore ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Hyderabad ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Kerala ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Pune ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191



Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,40,000

Mumbai ₹ 2,40,000 Delhi ₹ 2,40,000 Kolkata ₹ 2,40,000 Bangalore ₹ 2,40,000 Hyderabad ₹ 2,40,000 Kerala ₹ 2,40,000 Pune ₹ 2,40,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

