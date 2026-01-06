LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Price Today On 6 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Price Today On 6 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India on 6 January 2026 showed mixed trends, with 24K, 22K, 18K gold and 1 kg silver rates varying across major cities amid global and domestic factors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 6, 2026 10:08:55 IST

Gold Rate in India: 

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed trends on Thursday, 6 January 2026, as traders tracked global commodity markets and domestic demand. MCX rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold, along with 1 kg silver prices, vary across major cities, providing investors and buyers updated market insights.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on On Thursday, 6 January, 2026. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,897
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,740
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,427

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,997
 ₹12,830
 ₹10,700
Mumbai ₹13,882
 ₹12,725
 ₹10,412
Delhi ₹13,897
 ₹12,740
 ₹10,427
Kolkata ₹13,882
 ₹12,725
 ₹10,412
Bangalore ₹13,882
 ₹12,725

₹10,412
Hyderabad ₹13,882
 ₹₹12,725

₹10,412
Kerala ₹13,997
 ₹12,830
 ₹10,700
Pune ₹13,882
 ₹12,725
 ₹10,412

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,71,000
Mumbai ₹2,53,000
Delhi ₹2,53,000
Kolkata ₹2,71,000
Bangalore ₹2,71,000
Hyderabad ₹2,71,000
Kerala ₹2,71,000
Pune ₹2,53,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 10:08 AM IST
