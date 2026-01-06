LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Global Volatility

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Global Volatility

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower as Sensex and Nifty slipped amid geopolitical tensions and global volatility. Investors stayed cautious, weighing international cues, early market swings, and mixed sector performances.

Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 6, 2026 09:22:09 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Global Volatility
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (6 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

Sensex and Nifty opened cautiously today, in pre opening with both benchmarks falling modestly amid early volatility, global cues, and investor caution, reflecting a mixed market sentiment and ongoing geopolitical concerns.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,115.63, down 323.98 points (-0.38%) today

  • Nifty 50: 26,207.75, down 42.55 points (-0.16%) today

Indian benchmarks slipped today, with Sensex and Nifty falling amid cautious trading, early volatility, and global cues. Investors weighed geopolitical risks and mixed sector performances, reflecting a muted market sentiment.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Markets

  • Wall Street (Monday Close):

    • Dow Jones: 48,977.18, up 1.23% (all-time high)

    • S&P 500: 6,902.05, up 0.64%

    • Nasdaq Composite: 23,395.82, up 0.69%

    • Key Drivers: Financial shares surged; energy stocks rose after U.S. military strike captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

  • Asian Markets (Tuesday Open):

    • Modest gains amid geopolitical concerns

    • Hang Seng: +1.4%

    • Markets held near record levels as investors added to portfolios

Currency Markets

  • US Dollar:

    • Steady near two-week high at 98.36, up 0.04%

    • Risk-on mood supported by easing Venezuela fears and dovish Fed comments

    • Ended four-day winning streak on Monday

Energy Sector

  • U.S. Energy Stocks:

    • Jumped after U.S. military action in Venezuela

    • Investor sentiment lifted by potential geopolitical developments affecting oil supply

Stocks To Watch Today

ONGC

  • Formed two JVs with Mitsui OSK Lines (Japan) for ethane shipping

  • Each JV to operate one Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC)

  • Reported minor gas leak at Mori Field, Andhra Pradesh (no casualties)

HPCL

  • Commissioned Residue Upgradation Facility at Vizag refinery

Adani Power

  • Supreme Court ruled no customs duty on electricity supplied from SEZ

  • Verdict overturns 2019 Gujarat High Court ruling

Torrent Pharma

  • Approved fundraising of up to ₹12,500 crore via NCDs

Stock Market On Monday 

Market on Monday | Nifty Slides From Record High, Sensex Dips

The Indian markets began the week on a strong note, with Nifty touching a fresh high of 26,373.20 in early trade, though gains were capped in the first half. Amid heightened US-Venezuela tensions, selling pressure increased in the second half, with Nifty closing near 26,250 and Sensex at 85,439.62, down 322 points.

Broader markets saw Nifty Midcap and Bank indices hit record intraday highs. Key gainers included Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel, while HDFC Bank, Infosys, Wipro, and ONGC lagged. Realty, consumer durables, metals, and FMCG indices posted healthy gains.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 9:17 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

business news geopolitical-tensions global volatility Indian equities indian markets investor caution Market Opening Nifty dip nifty today Pre Opening Market sector performance Sensex slip sensex today stock market India stock market today

