Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Global Volatility

Stock Market On Monday

Market on Monday | Nifty Slides From Record High, Sensex Dips

The Indian markets began the week on a strong note, with Nifty touching a fresh high of 26,373.20 in early trade, though gains were capped in the first half. Amid heightened US-Venezuela tensions, selling pressure increased in the second half, with Nifty closing near 26,250 and Sensex at 85,439.62, down 322 points.

Broader markets saw Nifty Midcap and Bank indices hit record intraday highs. Key gainers included Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel, while HDFC Bank, Infosys, Wipro, and ONGC lagged. Realty, consumer durables, metals, and FMCG indices posted healthy gains.

(With Input)