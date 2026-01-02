LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Will Vodafone Idea Share Price Be In Focus Today? ₹637 Crore GST Penalty And AGR Relief Impact

Vodafone Idea share price is in focus as the telecom company faces a ₹637 crore GST penalty, backed by AGR relief, recent recovery, and investor curiosity about its long-term turnaround prospects.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 2, 2026 09:03:34 IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price in Focus Today: Regulatory Hurdle Meets Turnaround Hopes

The telecom operator Vodafone Idea has entered the New Year 2026 with both a possible uptrend and uncertainty. The stock will be in focus today, Friday, January 2, as the company announced a ₹637 crore GST penalty demand from the Ahmedabad CGST office. The addition of this regulatory issue may not be a positive factor for the company in the short run; however, the timing of the development is interesting.

Over the last six months, Vodafone Idea has, somewhat unnoticed, shifted its narrative from one centred mainly on survival to cautious optimism. This change has been driven by expectations of AGR relief, improving sentiment, and stronger market traction. The stock price has rebounded sharply from its lows, drawing traders back into the conversation.

Now, with a fresh tax issue emerging, investors are questioning whether this is just another hurdle in Vodafone Idea’s long turnaround story or a moment that tests its renewed momentum. The market will be watching closely.

Why Is Vodafone Idea Share In focus Today?  The GST Penalty Order Details

Investors who keep an eye on Vodafone Idea can now see a huge figure in the fine print. The GST Commissioner’s office in Ahmedabad has issued a penalty notice of ₹6,37,90,68,254, more than ₹637 crore, accusing the company of insufficient tax payment and excess availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC). It is a development that makes investors pause and look at their monitors once again. While the accusation does not affect the company’s core operations overnight, it does add a new layer of regulatory risk that investors will have to weigh carefully against Vodafone Idea’s weak but improving turnaround story.

In its filing, the company stated:
“Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of ₹6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand and interest as applicable.”

What Has The Vodafone Idea’s Responsed? 

Vodafone Idea clarified that it does not agree with the GST authority’s order and plans to challenge the decision legally.

“The Company does not agree with the Order and will take appropriate legal action(s) against the same,” the telecom operator said in its BSE filing.

Short-Term Pressure, Long-Term Relief: How GST Risk And AGR Support Shape Vodafone Idea’s Outlook

Financial Impact on Vodafone Idea

  • Maximum financial impact limited to the GST tax demand, applicable interest, and penalty amount

  • Final impact subject to the outcome of ongoing and proposed legal proceedings

AGR Relief: Key Support for Vodafone Idea

  • Union Cabinet approves freeze on Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues worth ₹87,695 crore for five years

  • AGR repayments to begin from FY2032 and continue till FY2041

  • Relief ensures AGR dues remain unchanged at current levels

  • Re-evaluation of AGR dues still under consideration and may result in a reduction later

Vodafone Idea Share Performance: Gains, Lows, And Market Snapshot

Metric Details
Latest Closing Price ₹11.62 (up 7.99% from ₹10.76 on previous close)
5-Year Returns 3.84%
1-Year Returns 45%
YTD 2025 Performance +4.03%
Last 1-Month Performance +17.12%
Last 5 Sessions -3.41%
52-Week High ₹12.80 (31 December 2025)
52-Week Low ₹6.12 (14 August 2025)
Market Capitalisation Over ₹1.25 trillion (as of 1 January 2026)
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus
First published on: Jan 2, 2026 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: AGR relief Vodafone Idea, GST penalty Vodafone Idea, Indian telecom stocks, Vodafone Idea financials, Vodafone Idea investors, Vodafone Idea latest news, Vodafone Idea market update, Vodafone Idea Share Price, Vodafone Idea shares today, Vodafone Idea stock

