LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets start 2026 on a mixed note as stock-specific action dominates. Select stocks across autos, banks, pharma, telecom, and infrastructure remain in focus amid global cues.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 2, 2026 08:36:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Stocks To Watch Today: The Indian stock market welcomed 2026 with a cautious handshake rather than a burst of fireworks. In the absence of fresh catalysts, stock-specific moves took centre stage. The Sensex slipped marginally by 32 points to close at 85,188.60, while the Nifty 50 quietly gathered strength, rising 17 points to settle at 26,146.55.

You Might Be Interested In

The broader market, however, remained undecided. Midcaps showed a hint of optimism with a 0.27% gain, while smallcaps edged down 0.02%, reflecting a selective appetite for risk.

Early optimism made only a brief appearance. At 8:05 am, GIFT Nifty was trading 43 points higher at 26,331.50, setting a mildly positive tone at the open. Asian markets joined the early cheer, with both the Hang Seng and Kospi climbing nearly 1%.

You Might Be Interested In

Global cues added a twist to the session. Oil prices edged higher, while the U.S. dollar began 2026 on a weak note after recording its steepest annual decline in eight years. A mixed start, but engaging enough to keep investors watching closely.

Stock To Watch Today

QSR / Consumption

  • Devyani International: Sapphire Foods, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, to be merged into Devyani International, potentially improving scale and operational efficiency.

Automobile & EV

  • Maruti Suzuki: Ends the calendar year with its best-ever sales, highlighting resilient demand and long-term revenue visibility.

  • Hyundai Motor India: December total sales rise 6.6% YoY; exports grow 26.5%, supporting overall volumes.

  • Hero MotoCorp: December sales jump 40% YoY, led by strong domestic demand.

  • TVS Motor Company: December sales surge 50% YoY; EV sales up 77%, three-wheeler sales spike 110%.

  • Olectra Greentech: Commercial operations begin at its Hyderabad EV manufacturing plant; Phase-I capacity of 2,500 buses per shift achieved.

Banking & Financials

  • Indian Bank: Q3 total business rises 13.4% YoY; gross advances grow 14.5%.

  • Punjab & Sind Bank: Q3 total business up 11.84%; advances surge 15.25%.

  • South Indian Bank: Q3 advances rise 11.27%; CASA ratio improves to 31.84%.

  • HUDCO: Approves loans exceeding ₹46,000 crore in Q3; FYTD sanctions at ₹1.39 lakh crore.

  • REC: Executive Director Narendra Kumar Maurya superannuates effective January 1.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary acquires non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories for ₹325 crore.

  • Corona Remedies: Quarterly earnings to be announced today.

Telecom

  • Vodafone Idea: Receives GST order demanding ₹637.9 crore including penalty and interest; company plans legal recourse.

Railways & Infrastructure

  • RailTel Corporation: Secures ₹567 crore HMIS project from Assam Health Infrastructure Development body, strengthening order book.

Industrials & Manufacturing

  • Time Technoplast: Receives PESO and TÜV Rheinland approvals for Type-3 composite cylinders for hydrogen, medical, drone, and industrial gas applications.

Corporate Actions / Deals

  • KV Toys India: Bulk purchases by Royal Alpha Opportunity Fund and Vorton Opportunities Fund.

  • Alps Industries: Trades ex-date for resolution plan suspension.

  • CWD, Magnanimous Trade & Finance, Pro Fin Capital Services: Ex-date for bonus issue.

  • Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Trades ex-date for stock split.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega….

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 8:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Asian marketsauto stocksbanking stocksEV stocksGIFT NiftyIndian stock market todaymaruti suzukiNifty 50 todayoil prices todaypharma-stocksQSR stocksRailTelsensex todayStocks to watch todayVodafone Idea

RELATED News

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

GST Collections Jump 6.1% In December 2025; Revenue Hits ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

BSNL Launches Nationwide VoWiFi: Clear Calls Anywhere, Anytime

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today: Dense Fog To Blanket North India As Cold Wave Intensifies, Alert Issued

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Will Smith Sued: Who Is Brian King Joseph, The Violinist Accusing The Actor Of Sexual Harassment And Grooming?

Several Killed As Iran Sees Biggest Protests In Three Years Over Economic Crisis – What We Know So Far

Deadly Grenade Attack Rocks Balochistan’s Sibi, One Killed, Five Injured

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

Russia Claims Ukrainian Drone Targeted Putin’s Residence, Hands ‘Physical Evidence’ to US | Watch What Happened

‘Marriage Not Enough for Green Card’: US Immigration Attorney Reveals What Could Get Couples Denied

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

QUICK LINKS