Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Stocks To Watch Today: The Indian stock market welcomed 2026 with a cautious handshake rather than a burst of fireworks. In the absence of fresh catalysts, stock-specific moves took centre stage. The Sensex slipped marginally by 32 points to close at 85,188.60, while the Nifty 50 quietly gathered strength, rising 17 points to settle at 26,146.55.

The broader market, however, remained undecided. Midcaps showed a hint of optimism with a 0.27% gain, while smallcaps edged down 0.02%, reflecting a selective appetite for risk.

Early optimism made only a brief appearance. At 8:05 am, GIFT Nifty was trading 43 points higher at 26,331.50, setting a mildly positive tone at the open. Asian markets joined the early cheer, with both the Hang Seng and Kospi climbing nearly 1%.

Global cues added a twist to the session. Oil prices edged higher, while the U.S. dollar began 2026 on a weak note after recording its steepest annual decline in eight years. A mixed start, but engaging enough to keep investors watching closely.

Stock To Watch Today

QSR / Consumption

Devyani International: Sapphire Foods, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, to be merged into Devyani International, potentially improving scale and operational efficiency.

Automobile & EV

Maruti Suzuki : Ends the calendar year with its best-ever sales, highlighting resilient demand and long-term revenue visibility.

Hyundai Motor India : December total sales rise 6.6% YoY; exports grow 26.5%, supporting overall volumes.

Hero MotoCorp : December sales jump 40% YoY, led by strong domestic demand.

TVS Motor Company : December sales surge 50% YoY; EV sales up 77%, three-wheeler sales spike 110%.

Olectra Greentech: Commercial operations begin at its Hyderabad EV manufacturing plant; Phase-I capacity of 2,500 buses per shift achieved.

Banking & Financials

Indian Bank : Q3 total business rises 13.4% YoY; gross advances grow 14.5%.

Punjab & Sind Bank : Q3 total business up 11.84%; advances surge 15.25%.

South Indian Bank : Q3 advances rise 11.27%; CASA ratio improves to 31.84%.

HUDCO : Approves loans exceeding ₹46,000 crore in Q3; FYTD sanctions at ₹1.39 lakh crore.

REC: Executive Director Narendra Kumar Maurya superannuates effective January 1.

Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma : Subsidiary acquires non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories for ₹325 crore.

Corona Remedies: Quarterly earnings to be announced today.

Telecom

Vodafone Idea: Receives GST order demanding ₹637.9 crore including penalty and interest; company plans legal recourse.

Railways & Infrastructure

RailTel Corporation: Secures ₹567 crore HMIS project from Assam Health Infrastructure Development body, strengthening order book.

Industrials & Manufacturing

Time Technoplast: Receives PESO and TÜV Rheinland approvals for Type-3 composite cylinders for hydrogen, medical, drone, and industrial gas applications.

Corporate Actions / Deals

KV Toys India : Bulk purchases by Royal Alpha Opportunity Fund and Vorton Opportunities Fund.

Alps Industries : Trades ex-date for resolution plan suspension.

CWD , Magnanimous Trade & Finance , Pro Fin Capital Services : Ex-date for bonus issue.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Trades ex-date for stock split.

