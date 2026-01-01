Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

The Upcoming IPOs 2026: The Indian IPO market is warming up for 2026, with several marquee brands set to hit the public markets. Investor buzz is growing around potential listings by giants such as Reliance Jio Platforms, PhonePe, and Flipkart, all expected to go public during the year. Financial heavyweights like SBI Mutual Fund and Hero FinCorp are also preparing their offerings, while CarDekho may refile its IPO as market conditions improve. Even hospitality major OYO is reviving its bid to list. With strong demand for new-age technology and financial stocks, the IPO mania could make 2026 one of the most active equity-raising years in recent history.
List Of Upcoming IPOs 2026
Tech & Digital Platforms
Reliance Jio Platforms: Among the most anticipated IPOs, with a potential listing expected in the first half of 2026, subject to market conditions.
PhonePe: The digital payments major has filed a confidential DRHP and is targeting a 2026 public listing.
Flipkart: The e-commerce giant has shifted its domicile to India, a key step toward a possible domestic IPO.
Consumer & Mobility Platforms
CarDekho: The auto marketplace is expected to refile its IPO documents in 2026 as market sentiment improves.
Hospitality & Travel
OYO (Oravel Stays): The hospitality chain is making a third attempt to go public and has sought shareholder approval for its IPO.
Financial Services
SBI Mutual Fund: India’s largest asset manager is in the process of appointing investment bankers for a potential IPO in 2026.
Hero FinCorp: The NBFC has filed draft papers for a ₹3,668 crore initial public offering.
