LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

The Upcoming IPOs 2026: India’s IPO market is set for a blockbuster 2026 as marquee names like Reliance Jio, PhonePe, Flipkart, and SBI Mutual Fund line up amid strong investor demand.

IPO News
IPO News

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 1, 2026 16:34:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

The Upcoming IPOs 2026: The Indian IPO market is warming up for 2026, with several marquee brands set to hit the public markets. Investor buzz is growing around potential listings by giants such as Reliance Jio Platforms, PhonePe, and Flipkart, all expected to go public during the year. Financial heavyweights like SBI Mutual Fund and Hero FinCorp are also preparing their offerings, while CarDekho may refile its IPO as market conditions improve. Even hospitality major OYO is reviving its bid to list. With strong demand for new-age technology and financial stocks, the IPO mania could make 2026 one of the most active equity-raising years in recent history.

You Might Be Interested In

List Of Upcoming IPOs 2026

Tech & Digital Platforms

Consumer & Mobility Platforms

  • CarDekho: The auto marketplace is expected to refile its IPO documents in 2026 as market sentiment improves.

Hospitality & Travel

  • OYO (Oravel Stays): The hospitality chain is making a third attempt to go public and has sought shareholder approval for its IPO.

Financial Services

  • SBI Mutual Fund: India’s largest asset manager is in the process of appointing investment bankers for a potential IPO in 2026.

  • Hero FinCorp: The NBFC has filed draft papers for a ₹3,668 crore initial public offering.

  • CarDekho: The auto marketplace is expected to refile its IPO documents in 2026 as market sentiment improves.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CarDekho IPOFlipkart IPOHero FinCorp IPOIndian IPO market 2026IPO frenzy IndiaOYO IPOPhonePe IPOReliance Jio IPOSBI Mutual Fund IPOUpcoming IPOs 2026

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

BSNL Launches Nationwide VoWiFi: Clear Calls Anywhere, Anytime

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And Smokers In Shock

LATEST NEWS

Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

H-1B Visa Crackdown: Are Indian Immigrants In US Afraid To Travel? New Survey Reveals Rising Deportation Fears Under Trump | Explained

Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

Planning To Buy A Hyundai Car? Check Latest Rates Here As Prices Go Up On New Year

What Led To The Massive Fire At Amsterdam’s 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church On New Year? Here’s What Happened

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

‘Fungal Infection After Akasa Air Travel’: Woman Passenger Claims ‘Unhygienic’ Conditions ‘Ruined’ Her Trip, Airline Responds

Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm

Reza Pahlavi Eyes Return To Power: How US Is Engineering Protests In Iran To Fuel Crown Prince’s Comeback

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings
Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings
Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings
Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

QUICK LINKS