Home > Business > Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India's Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

India’s IPO market exploded in 2025 with record fund-raising, blockbuster listings, and surprise outperformers, proving investor appetite is stronger than ever across large caps, mid-tier firms, and niche players.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 15:51:20 IST

IPO MARKET OF INDIA IN 2025: A Landmark Year

2025 was a year the Indian capital market will forever remember! More than 100 mainboard IPOs were responsible for raising a staggering ₹1.75 lakh crore, creating excitement across the market. The financial and consumer electronics sectors were the main contributors to this surge; however, India’s entire IPO market experienced a phenomenal rise in activity. Investors now seem to be treating IPOs as parties they cannot miss, showing high anticipation and enormous participation.

The market has moved beyond just the biggest players, mid-tier and emerging firms are now grabbing big slices of the pie. With such strong momentum, India’s IPO scene proves to be a playground of opportunity, excitement, and big gains for everyone.

Top Five Largest IPOs Of 2025 By Issue Size

Tata Capital IPO: ₹15,511.87 crore

The heavyweight champion of 2025 IPOs. A mix of fresh issue and OFS from the Tata Group, this mega listing made headlines for its size, even if the stock chose a calm, no-fireworks debut near ₹326.

HDB Financial Services IPO: ₹12,500 crore

HDFC Bank’s lending arm entered the market with confidence. No wild swings here, just steady moves and a comfortable -4.4% premium, proving consistency can be cool.

LG Electronics India IPO: ₹11,607.01 crore

The showstopper. A near 50% listing pop in October turned heads instantly, and even months later, it’s still flexing with a solid 38% premium.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: ₹10,602 crore

A late-December debutant that didn’t arrive quietly. Backed by India’s mutual fund boom, it impressed with a 20.38% listing premium and strong investor faith.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: ₹8,750 crore

The steady IT performer. Listed in February, it avoided hype but delivered reliability, closing the year with a respectable -7.3% premium.

Top Performers Of 2025: Where The Real Action Was

Meesho IPO

The unchallenged nucleus of IPO 2025. As giants were playing it safe, Meesho raced to the finish line, delivering blockbuster returns of more than 101.8% by December, pleasing investors who bet on the platform’s long-term expansion narrative.

Groww IPO (Billionbrains Garage Ventures)

One of the favourite fintechs that proved retail investing is big business. Groww rose by over 60 percent from its issue price, indicating strong user trust, rapid growth, and India’s rising affection for digital investing.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO

The underrated becoming a champion. Having soared over 146% since its launch, the stock shocked the Street and demonstrated that niche manufacturing stories can outperform even the most glitzy tech brands.

Also Read: Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1….

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 3:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

