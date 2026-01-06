LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets open cautiously amid strong global cues and early volatility, while investors track bank earnings, corporate actions, fundraising moves, and global geopolitical developments shaping sentiment across sectors.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 6, 2026 09:04:52 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Here Is What The Market Brings For You

The Indian stock market is likely to start on a positive note, at least on paper, as it is taking cues from strong global markets. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a rise of 77 points and were trading at 26,408, thus showing positive sentiment at the very beginning.

However, the markets enjoy drama. By 8:38 AM, the Nifty 50 was actually trading lower at 26,386, down 31 points, thus bringing to investors’ notice that early cheer does not always last when put under closer scrutiny. So, what do you choose to believe—the overnight cues or the early-morning reality check?

The night before, Wall Street was in a good mood after the US captured and expelled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while President Trump also encouraged US oil companies to invest heavily. The S&P 500 was up 0.79%, the Dow Jones hit an all-time high with a gain of 1.23%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.69%.

Asian bourses were mostly in line with the US, with the CSI 300 gaining 0.91%, the Hang Seng up 0.78%, and the Nikkei adding 0.86%, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.17%.

Thus, the question for investors today remains: is it a rally worth pursuing or a trap worth avoiding?

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Q3 YoY)

  • Net advances (EOP): +16% to ₹4.80 lakh crore

  • Net advances (Average): +16.2% to ₹4.65 lakh crore

  • Total deposits (EOP): +14.6% to ₹5.42 lakh crore

  • CASA (EOP): +11.9% to ₹2.24 lakh crore

Axis Bank (Q3 YoY)

  • Gross advances: +14.1% to ₹11.70 lakh crore

  • Total deposits: +15% to ₹12.60 lakh crore

IndusInd Bank (Q3 YoY)

  • Net advances: -13.1% to ₹3.18 lakh crore

  • Net deposits: -3.8% to ₹3.94 lakh crore

  • CASA ratio: 30.3% vs 34.9% YoY

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Q3 YoY)

  • Gross loan portfolio: -3.9% to ₹18,306 crore

  • Total deposits: +4.5% to ₹21,087 crore

  • CASA deposits: +16.1%; CASA ratio at 21.9%

L&T Finance (Q3 YoY)

  • Retailisation: 97%

  • Retail disbursements: +49% to ₹22,690 crore

  • Retail loan book: +21% to ₹1.11 lakh crore

HDFC AMC

  • Entered private credit space with Structured Credit Fund-I

Consumer, Retail & FMCG

Trent (Q3 YoY)

  • Revenue: ₹5,220 crore (+17%)

  • Store count: 278 Westside, 854 Zudio, 32 others

Dabur India (Q3 Outlook)

  • Revenue growth: Mid-single digit

  • Profit growth: Ahead of revenue

  • India HPC business: Double-digit growth

  • International business: Near double-digit growth

  • E-commerce & quick commerce: Strong double-digit growth

AWL Agri Business (Q3 YoY)

  • Low single-digit volume growth

  • FMCG segment recovery gradual

  • Quick commerce volumes: +65%

Swiggy

  • Launched EatRight, a health-focused food category across 50+ cities

Energy, Oil & Power

ONGC

  • Formed two JVs with Mitsui OSK Lines (Japan) for ethane shipping

  • Each JV to operate one Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC)

  • Reported minor gas leak at Mori Field, Andhra Pradesh (no casualties)

HPCL

  • Commissioned Residue Upgradation Facility at Vizag refinery

Adani Power

  • Supreme Court ruled no customs duty on electricity supplied from SEZ

  • Verdict overturns 2019 Gujarat High Court ruling

Pharma & Healthcare

Torrent Pharma

  • Approved fundraising of up to ₹12,500 crore via NCDs

IT & Technology

Happiest Minds Technologies

  • Clarified acquisition limited to Middle East business of Gavs

  • Integration completed for UAE, Oman & Saudi entities on Jan 5, 2026

Infrastructure & Logistics

NBCC (India)

  • Orders worth ₹134.05 crore from Odisha government bodies

Allcargo Terminals (December YoY)

  • Volumes: +18% to 61,200 TEUs

Adani Ports & SEZ (December YoY)

  • Cargo volumes: +9% to 41.9 MMT

  • Rail logistics volumes flat

Metals & Mining

MOIL (Q3 YoY)

  • Record manganese ore production at 4.77 lakh tonnes

  • Growth of 3.7%

Corporate Actions & Management Changes

Polycab India

  • Shashi Amin appointed CEO – B2B Channel & Corporate Communication

Awfis Space Solutions

  • CFO Ravi Dugar resigned

  • Sumit Rochlani appointed new CFO

Raymond Lifestyle

  • Prasad Ellatch Chathuar to join as CFO (subject to board approval)

Fund Raising

Waaree Energies

  • Subsidiary raised ₹1,003 crore
  • Part of ₹10,000 crore capex for lithium-ion battery plant

Bulk Deals

  • Mirc Electronics: Laroia Mona bought 18 lakh shares
  • KV Toys India: Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired 0.62%
  • Leading Leasing: Milan Mithani (HUF) & SKG Asset Management bought shares

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital
  • SAIL

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 8:57 AM IST
