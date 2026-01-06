Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Here Is What The Market Brings For You
The Indian stock market is likely to start on a positive note, at least on paper, as it is taking cues from strong global markets. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a rise of 77 points and were trading at 26,408, thus showing positive sentiment at the very beginning.
However, the markets enjoy drama. By 8:38 AM, the Nifty 50 was actually trading lower at 26,386, down 31 points, thus bringing to investors’ notice that early cheer does not always last when put under closer scrutiny. So, what do you choose to believe—the overnight cues or the early-morning reality check?
The night before, Wall Street was in a good mood after the US captured and expelled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while President Trump also encouraged US oil companies to invest heavily. The S&P 500 was up 0.79%, the Dow Jones hit an all-time high with a gain of 1.23%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.69%.
Asian bourses were mostly in line with the US, with the CSI 300 gaining 0.91%, the Hang Seng up 0.78%, and the Nikkei adding 0.86%, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.17%.
Thus, the question for investors today remains: is it a rally worth pursuing or a trap worth avoiding?
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financial Services
Kotak Mahindra Bank (Q3 YoY)
-
Net advances (EOP): +16% to ₹4.80 lakh crore
-
Net advances (Average): +16.2% to ₹4.65 lakh crore
-
Total deposits (EOP): +14.6% to ₹5.42 lakh crore
-
CASA (EOP): +11.9% to ₹2.24 lakh crore
Axis Bank (Q3 YoY)
-
Gross advances: +14.1% to ₹11.70 lakh crore
-
Total deposits: +15% to ₹12.60 lakh crore
IndusInd Bank (Q3 YoY)
-
Net advances: -13.1% to ₹3.18 lakh crore
-
Net deposits: -3.8% to ₹3.94 lakh crore
-
CASA ratio: 30.3% vs 34.9% YoY
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Q3 YoY)
-
Gross loan portfolio: -3.9% to ₹18,306 crore
-
Total deposits: +4.5% to ₹21,087 crore
-
CASA deposits: +16.1%; CASA ratio at 21.9%
L&T Finance (Q3 YoY)
-
Retailisation: 97%
-
Retail disbursements: +49% to ₹22,690 crore
-
Retail loan book: +21% to ₹1.11 lakh crore
HDFC AMC
-
Entered private credit space with Structured Credit Fund-I
Consumer, Retail & FMCG
Trent (Q3 YoY)
-
Revenue: ₹5,220 crore (+17%)
-
Store count: 278 Westside, 854 Zudio, 32 others
Dabur India (Q3 Outlook)
-
Revenue growth: Mid-single digit
-
Profit growth: Ahead of revenue
-
India HPC business: Double-digit growth
-
International business: Near double-digit growth
-
E-commerce & quick commerce: Strong double-digit growth
AWL Agri Business (Q3 YoY)
-
Low single-digit volume growth
-
FMCG segment recovery gradual
-
Quick commerce volumes: +65%
Swiggy
-
Launched EatRight, a health-focused food category across 50+ cities
Energy, Oil & Power
ONGC
-
Formed two JVs with Mitsui OSK Lines (Japan) for ethane shipping
-
Each JV to operate one Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC)
-
Reported minor gas leak at Mori Field, Andhra Pradesh (no casualties)
HPCL
-
Commissioned Residue Upgradation Facility at Vizag refinery
Adani Power
-
Supreme Court ruled no customs duty on electricity supplied from SEZ
-
Verdict overturns 2019 Gujarat High Court ruling
Pharma & Healthcare
Torrent Pharma
-
Approved fundraising of up to ₹12,500 crore via NCDs
IT & Technology
Happiest Minds Technologies
-
Clarified acquisition limited to Middle East business of Gavs
-
Integration completed for UAE, Oman & Saudi entities on Jan 5, 2026
Infrastructure & Logistics
NBCC (India)
-
Orders worth ₹134.05 crore from Odisha government bodies
Allcargo Terminals (December YoY)
-
Volumes: +18% to 61,200 TEUs
Adani Ports & SEZ (December YoY)
-
Cargo volumes: +9% to 41.9 MMT
-
Rail logistics volumes flat
Metals & Mining
MOIL (Q3 YoY)
-
Record manganese ore production at 4.77 lakh tonnes
-
Growth of 3.7%
Corporate Actions & Management Changes
Polycab India
-
Shashi Amin appointed CEO – B2B Channel & Corporate Communication
Awfis Space Solutions
-
CFO Ravi Dugar resigned
-
Sumit Rochlani appointed new CFO
Raymond Lifestyle
-
Prasad Ellatch Chathuar to join as CFO (subject to board approval)
Fund Raising
Waaree Energies
- Subsidiary raised ₹1,003 crore
- Part of ₹10,000 crore capex for lithium-ion battery plant
Bulk Deals
- Mirc Electronics: Laroia Mona bought 18 lakh shares
- KV Toys India: Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired 0.62%
- Leading Leasing: Milan Mithani (HUF) & SKG Asset Management bought shares
Stocks in F&O Ban
- Sammaan Capital
- SAIL
(With Inputs)
