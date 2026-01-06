Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Here Is What The Market Brings For You

The Indian stock market is likely to start on a positive note, at least on paper, as it is taking cues from strong global markets. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were indicating a rise of 77 points and were trading at 26,408, thus showing positive sentiment at the very beginning.

However, the markets enjoy drama. By 8:38 AM, the Nifty 50 was actually trading lower at 26,386, down 31 points, thus bringing to investors’ notice that early cheer does not always last when put under closer scrutiny. So, what do you choose to believe—the overnight cues or the early-morning reality check?

The night before, Wall Street was in a good mood after the US captured and expelled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while President Trump also encouraged US oil companies to invest heavily. The S&P 500 was up 0.79%, the Dow Jones hit an all-time high with a gain of 1.23%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.69%.

Asian bourses were mostly in line with the US, with the CSI 300 gaining 0.91%, the Hang Seng up 0.78%, and the Nikkei adding 0.86%, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.17%.

Thus, the question for investors today remains: is it a rally worth pursuing or a trap worth avoiding?

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Q3 YoY)

Net advances (EOP): +16% to ₹4.80 lakh crore

Net advances (Average): +16.2% to ₹4.65 lakh crore

Total deposits (EOP): +14.6% to ₹5.42 lakh crore

CASA (EOP): +11.9% to ₹2.24 lakh crore

Axis Bank (Q3 YoY)

Gross advances: +14.1% to ₹11.70 lakh crore

Total deposits: +15% to ₹12.60 lakh crore

IndusInd Bank (Q3 YoY)

Net advances: -13.1% to ₹3.18 lakh crore

Net deposits: -3.8% to ₹3.94 lakh crore

CASA ratio: 30.3% vs 34.9% YoY

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Q3 YoY)

Gross loan portfolio: -3.9% to ₹18,306 crore

Total deposits: +4.5% to ₹21,087 crore

CASA deposits: +16.1%; CASA ratio at 21.9%

L&T Finance (Q3 YoY)

Retailisation: 97%

Retail disbursements: +49% to ₹22,690 crore

Retail loan book: +21% to ₹1.11 lakh crore

HDFC AMC

Entered private credit space with Structured Credit Fund-I

Consumer, Retail & FMCG

Trent (Q3 YoY)

Revenue: ₹5,220 crore ( +17% )

Store count: 278 Westside, 854 Zudio, 32 others

Dabur India (Q3 Outlook)

Revenue growth: Mid-single digit

Profit growth: Ahead of revenue

India HPC business: Double-digit growth

International business: Near double-digit growth

E-commerce & quick commerce: Strong double-digit growth

AWL Agri Business (Q3 YoY)

Low single-digit volume growth

FMCG segment recovery gradual

Quick commerce volumes: +65%

Swiggy

Launched EatRight, a health-focused food category across 50+ cities

Energy, Oil & Power

ONGC

Formed two JVs with Mitsui OSK Lines (Japan) for ethane shipping

Each JV to operate one Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC)

Reported minor gas leak at Mori Field, Andhra Pradesh (no casualties)

HPCL

Commissioned Residue Upgradation Facility at Vizag refinery

Adani Power

Supreme Court ruled no customs duty on electricity supplied from SEZ

Verdict overturns 2019 Gujarat High Court ruling

Pharma & Healthcare

Torrent Pharma

Approved fundraising of up to ₹12,500 crore via NCDs

IT & Technology

Happiest Minds Technologies

Clarified acquisition limited to Middle East business of Gavs

Integration completed for UAE, Oman & Saudi entities on Jan 5, 2026

Infrastructure & Logistics

NBCC (India)

Orders worth ₹134.05 crore from Odisha government bodies

Allcargo Terminals (December YoY)

Volumes: +18% to 61,200 TEUs

Adani Ports & SEZ (December YoY)

Cargo volumes: +9% to 41.9 MMT

Rail logistics volumes flat

Metals & Mining

MOIL (Q3 YoY)

Record manganese ore production at 4.77 lakh tonnes

Growth of 3.7%

Corporate Actions & Management Changes

Polycab India

Shashi Amin appointed CEO – B2B Channel & Corporate Communication

Awfis Space Solutions

CFO Ravi Dugar resigned

Sumit Rochlani appointed new CFO

Raymond Lifestyle

Prasad Ellatch Chathuar to join as CFO (subject to board approval)

Fund Raising

Waaree Energies

Subsidiary raised ₹1,003 crore

Part of ₹10,000 crore capex for lithium-ion battery plant

Bulk Deals

Mirc Electronics: Laroia Mona bought 18 lakh shares

Laroia Mona bought KV Toys India: Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired 0.62%

Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired Leading Leasing: Milan Mithani (HUF) & SKG Asset Management bought shares

Stocks in F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital

SAIL

(With Inputs)

