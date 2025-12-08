LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India are hovering close to their record high levels, reflecting strong demand and market optimism. As per MCX, gold and silver are expected to reach near Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams and Rs 1,84,000 1 kg. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Published: December 8, 2025 11:34:04 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India are hovering close to their record high levels, reflecting strong demand and market optimism. The surge is driven by global economic uncertainties, fluctuating currency values, and increasing investors’ interest in safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose by 2.52% over the past week. As per MCX, gold and silver are expected to reach near Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams and Rs 1,84,000 1 kg. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 8, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,042
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,955
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,782

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,135 ₹12,040 ₹10,040
Mumbai ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Delhi ₹13,057 ₹11,970 ₹9,797
Kolkata ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Bangalore ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Hyderabad ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Kerala ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Pune ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Vadodara ₹13,047 ₹11,960 ₹9,787
Ahmedada ₹13,047 ₹11,960 ₹9,787

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Mumbai ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Delhi ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Kolkata ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Bangalore ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Hyderabad ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Kerala ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Pune ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Vadodara ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Ahmedada ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
First published on: Dec 8, 2025 11:34 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

