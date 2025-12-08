Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India are hovering close to their record high levels, reflecting strong demand and market optimism. The surge is driven by global economic uncertainties, fluctuating currency values, and increasing investors’ interest in safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose by 2.52% over the past week. As per MCX, gold and silver are expected to reach near Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams and Rs 1,84,000 1 kg. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 8, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,042
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,955
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,782
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,135
|₹12,040
|₹10,040
|Mumbai
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Delhi
|₹13,057
|₹11,970
|₹9,797
|Kolkata
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Bangalore
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Hyderabad
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Kerala
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Pune
|₹13,042
|₹11,955
|₹9,782
|Vadodara
|₹13,047
|₹11,960
|₹9,787
|Ahmedada
|₹13,047
|₹11,960
|₹9,787
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,980
|₹19,800
|₹1,98,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Delhi
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,980
|₹19,800
|₹1,98,000
|Kerala
|₹1,980
|₹19,800
|₹1,98,000
|Pune
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
|Ahmedada
|₹1,890
|₹18,900
|₹1,89,000
