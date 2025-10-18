LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Gold Price Rate: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,171 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,278 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,959 per 10 grams.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 18, 2025 12:58:03 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Gold Price Rate: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. 

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India 

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,171 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,278 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,959 per 10 grams, according to the MCX report. 

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹13,235

₹12,132

₹9,926

Mumbai

₹13,305

₹12,196

₹9,979

Delhi

₹13,101

₹12,010

₹9,829

Kolkata

₹13,086

₹11,995

₹9,814

Bangalore

₹13,086

₹11,995

₹9,814

Hyderabad

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Kerala

₹13,086

₹11,995

₹9,814

Pune

₹13,086

₹11,995

₹9,814

Vadodara

₹13,094

₹11,995

₹9,821

Ahmedabad

₹13,091

₹12,000

₹9,819

Today Silver Prices in India 

1 Gram- Rs 172

8 Gram- Rs 1,376

10 Gram- Rs 1,720

100 Gram- Rs 17,200

1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000

Silver Price Today in Major Cities 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Mumbai

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Delhi

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Kolkata

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Bangalore

₹1,800

₹18,000

₹1,80,000

Hyderabad

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Kerala

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Pune

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Vadodara

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Jaipur

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Lucknow

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Coimbatore

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Madurai

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Vijayawada

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Patna

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Nagpur

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Chandigarh

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Surat

₹1,720

₹17,200

₹1,72,000

Bhubaneswar

₹1,900

₹19,000

₹1,90,000

Note: Gold and Silver Prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors. 

QUICK LINKS