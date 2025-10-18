Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Gold Price Rate: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike.

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,171 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,278 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,959 per 10 grams, according to the MCX report.

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹13,235 ₹12,132 ₹9,926 Mumbai ₹13,305 ₹12,196 ₹9,979 Delhi ₹13,101 ₹12,010 ₹9,829 Kolkata ₹13,086 ₹11,995 ₹9,814 Bangalore ₹13,086 ₹11,995 ₹9,814 Hyderabad ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Kerala ₹13,086 ₹11,995 ₹9,814 Pune ₹13,086 ₹11,995 ₹9,814 Vadodara ₹13,094 ₹11,995 ₹9,821 Ahmedabad ₹13,091 ₹12,000 ₹9,819

Today Silver Prices in India

1 Gram- Rs 172

8 Gram- Rs 1,376

10 Gram- Rs 1,720

100 Gram- Rs 17,200

1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000

Silver Price Today in Major Cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Mumbai ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Delhi ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Kolkata ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Bangalore ₹1,800 ₹18,000 ₹1,80,000 Hyderabad ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Kerala ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Pune ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Vadodara ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Jaipur ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Lucknow ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Coimbatore ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Madurai ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Vijayawada ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Patna ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Nagpur ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Chandigarh ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Surat ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Bhubaneswar ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000

Note: Gold and Silver Prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.