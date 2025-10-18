Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Gold Price Rate: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike.
What is Dhanteras?
Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.
Today Gold Prices in India
On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,171 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,278 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,959 per 10 grams, according to the MCX report.
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹13,235
|
₹12,132
|
₹9,926
|
Mumbai
|
₹13,305
|
₹12,196
|
₹9,979
|
Delhi
|
₹13,101
|
₹12,010
|
₹9,829
|
Kolkata
|
₹13,086
|
₹11,995
|
₹9,814
|
Bangalore
|
₹13,086
|
₹11,995
|
₹9,814
|
Hyderabad
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Kerala
|
₹13,086
|
₹11,995
|
₹9,814
|
Pune
|
₹13,086
|
₹11,995
|
₹9,814
|
Vadodara
|
₹13,094
|
₹11,995
|
₹9,821
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹13,091
|
₹12,000
|
₹9,819
Today Silver Prices in India
1 Gram- Rs 172
8 Gram- Rs 1,376
10 Gram- Rs 1,720
100 Gram- Rs 17,200
1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000
Silver Price Today in Major Cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,800
|
₹18,000
|
₹1,80,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Kerala
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Madurai
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
|
Patna
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Surat
|
₹1,720
|
₹17,200
|
₹1,72,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,900
|
₹19,000
|
₹1,90,000
Note: Gold and Silver Prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.