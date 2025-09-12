LIVE TV
Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City

Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City

Gold and silver Rates Today on MCX, September 12, 2025 : Gold price today and silver prices in India dip after hitting record highs earlier this week. Global cues, Fed rate cut expectations, and strong industrial demand continue to influence investor sentiment and MCX trends.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 12, 2025 10:37:04 IST

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 12, 2025 

As of September 12, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) 

The prices of gold in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are strongly aligned to the international market trends.

Investors are maintaining a watchful eye on concerns about a deteriorating labor market in the US and whether the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates next week.

In India, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹11,069 per gram and 22-carat gold costs ₹10,148 per gram as of 12 September, 2025. Prices hit a record high earlier this week, but have since fallen by more than ₹1,000.

Other influential factors of Indian gold prices include the amount of duties paid on imports, the demand of the local market, and fluctuations in the currency as well.

As of September 12, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

In India, silver is priced at ₹129.80 per gram and ₹1,29,800 per kilogram and has slight shaving compared to its close yesterday. Silver Continuous Contracts are trading higher on the global stage at 42.660 or 1.21 higher.

Silver prices in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are close to record levels, even though there is a slight domestic fall, with the December futures at ₹1,28,095 per kg.

Silver projections are also rosy as the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut down on interest rates, industrial demand is high, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) inflows have been high, and supply is tight, all factors that are expected to keep investors interested and silver prices strong.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price In Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,670
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,460

  • Gold Price In Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,09,250
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,00,145.80

  • Gold Price In Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,730
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,500

  • Gold Price In Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,520
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,310

  • Gold Price In Kolkata
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,520
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,310

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Ahmedabad 1,11,330 1,02,050
Bangalore 1,11,280 1,02,000
Chennai 1,11,710 1,02,400
Delhi 1,11,430 10,215
Gurgaon 1,10,650 10,144
Hyderabad 1,11,280 1,02,000
Kerala 1,11,280 1,02,000
Kolkata 1,11,280 1,02,000
Mumbai 1,11,280 1,02,000

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai 1,39,900
Delhi 1,29,800
Mumbai 1,29,800
Kolkata 1,29,800
Bangalore 1,29,800
Hyderabad 1,39,900
Kerala 1,39,900
Pune 1,29,800
Vadodara 1,29,800
Ahmedabad 1,29,800

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

