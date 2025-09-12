Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City

The prices of gold in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are strongly aligned to the international market trends.

Investors are maintaining a watchful eye on concerns about a deteriorating labor market in the US and whether the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates next week.

In India, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹11,069 per gram and 22-carat gold costs ₹10,148 per gram as of 12 September, 2025. Prices hit a record high earlier this week, but have since fallen by more than ₹1,000.

Other influential factors of Indian gold prices include the amount of duties paid on imports, the demand of the local market, and fluctuations in the currency as well.