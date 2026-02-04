LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and silver rally sharply on MCX after the India–US trade deal, driven by safe-haven demand, a weaker dollar, and renewed investor confidence, with prices firm across cities and global markets.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 4, 2026 10:24:52 IST

Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Precious metals surge as safe-haven demand rises amid easing global worries and renewed investor confidence.

Gold and silver have returned to being popular investments while Dalal Street benefits from their market upturn. The India–US trade deal created positive market conditions, allowing precious metals to achieve their strongest performance on February 4, 2026. Gold regained its previous value after the January market disturbance, while silver showed an impressive performance that kept traders watching their screens. Positive market indicators, together with a declining US dollar and restored investor trust, led to increased demand for safe-haven assets across MCX and international markets. What began as a normal trading session transformed into a shining demonstration, showing that gold and silver do not remain inactive during times of uncertainty.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid: On February 4, 2026, MCX market traders returned their focus to gold, which showed a strong price recovery after experiencing volatility in the previous month. The April 2026 futures market opened with a 3 percent increase, bringing prices to approximately ₹1,58,420 per 10 grams, before accelerating to an intraday peak of ₹1,60,755. The rally marks a strong rebound from late-January corrections, fuelled by upbeat global cues and a softer US dollar. Current prices are maintaining a range between ₹1,58,420 and ₹1,59,000, staying above Tuesday’s closing price of approximately ₹1.52 to ₹1.54 lakh. Gold shows two clear market boundaries, with support at ₹1.45 lakh and resistance at ₹1.60 lakh, testing both investor psychology and appetite.

Silver Futures Soar on MCX: Silver stole the spotlight on MCX today, February 4, 2026, putting on a rollercoaster show that kept traders wide awake. March futures opened with a bang, leaping nearly ₹10,000, about a 6% jump, to touch an intraday high of ₹2,84,094 per kg. The market witnessed intense volatility as operators struggled to control price swings, even as trading halt mechanisms appeared ineffective. Prices sharply dropped to ₹2,45,711 before stabilising around ₹2,81,299 per kg by late morning. Silver prices remain higher than the previous close of ₹2,68,015. What looked like a calm metals session turned dramatic, with silver stealing the show.

Global Gold: Gold is shining again in international markets today, February 4, 2026. After a sharp drop in January, spot gold has successfully recovered, reclaiming the key $5,000-per-ounce threshold. The yellow metal is currently trading at $5,044.74 per ounce, rebounding from its decline after reaching record highs of nearly $5,600. This price recovery serves as a reminder to investors that gold continues to attract attention during periods of market uncertainty.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price
Chennai ₹16,256 ₹14,900 ₹12,750
Mumbai ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Delhi ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Kolkata ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Bangalore ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Hyderabad ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Kerala ₹16,256 ₹14,900 ₹12,750
Pune ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City 1kg Silver
Chennai ₹3,20,000
Mumbai ₹3,20,000
Delhi ₹3,20,000
Kolkata ₹3,20,000
Bangalore ₹3,20,000
Hyderabad ₹3,20,000
Kerala ₹3,20,000
Pune ₹3,20,000

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency Price (1g 24K) Price in INR (1g 24K)
Bangladesh 18,422.80 Bangladeshi Taka 13,599 Indian Rupees
Pakistan 45,011 Pakistani Rupees 14,518 Indian Rupees
Dubai (UAE) 594.25 UAE Dirham 14,628 Indian Rupees
United States 162.00 US Dollars 14,646 Indian Rupees
Canada 222.00 Canadian Dollars 14,718 Indian Rupees
Ireland 133.74 Euro 14,299 Indian Rupees

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

