Gold And Silver Prices Glitter Again on MCX: Metals Rally After India–US Trade Deal Boost; City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Precious metals surge as safe-haven demand rises amid easing global worries and renewed investor confidence.
Gold and silver have returned to being popular investments while Dalal Street benefits from their market upturn. The India–US trade deal created positive market conditions, allowing precious metals to achieve their strongest performance on February 4, 2026. Gold regained its previous value after the January market disturbance, while silver showed an impressive performance that kept traders watching their screens. Positive market indicators, together with a declining US dollar and restored investor trust, led to increased demand for safe-haven assets across MCX and international markets. What began as a normal trading session transformed into a shining demonstration, showing that gold and silver do not remain inactive during times of uncertainty.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid: On February 4, 2026, MCX market traders returned their focus to gold, which showed a strong price recovery after experiencing volatility in the previous month. The April 2026 futures market opened with a 3 percent increase, bringing prices to approximately ₹1,58,420 per 10 grams, before accelerating to an intraday peak of ₹1,60,755. The rally marks a strong rebound from late-January corrections, fuelled by upbeat global cues and a softer US dollar. Current prices are maintaining a range between ₹1,58,420 and ₹1,59,000, staying above Tuesday’s closing price of approximately ₹1.52 to ₹1.54 lakh. Gold shows two clear market boundaries, with support at ₹1.45 lakh and resistance at ₹1.60 lakh, testing both investor psychology and appetite.
Silver Futures Soar on MCX: Silver stole the spotlight on MCX today, February 4, 2026, putting on a rollercoaster show that kept traders wide awake. March futures opened with a bang, leaping nearly ₹10,000, about a 6% jump, to touch an intraday high of ₹2,84,094 per kg. The market witnessed intense volatility as operators struggled to control price swings, even as trading halt mechanisms appeared ineffective. Prices sharply dropped to ₹2,45,711 before stabilising around ₹2,81,299 per kg by late morning. Silver prices remain higher than the previous close of ₹2,68,015. What looked like a calm metals session turned dramatic, with silver stealing the show.
Global Gold: Gold is shining again in international markets today, February 4, 2026. After a sharp drop in January, spot gold has successfully recovered, reclaiming the key $5,000-per-ounce threshold. The yellow metal is currently trading at $5,044.74 per ounce, rebounding from its decline after reaching record highs of nearly $5,600. This price recovery serves as a reminder to investors that gold continues to attract attention during periods of market uncertainty.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24 Carat Gold Price
|22K Carat Gold Price
|18K Carat Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹16,256
|₹14,900
|₹12,750
|Mumbai
|₹16,053
|₹14,715
|₹12,040
|Delhi
|₹16,068
|₹14,730
|₹12,055
|Kolkata
|₹16,053
|₹14,715
|₹12,040
|Bangalore
|₹16,053
|₹14,715
|₹12,040
|Hyderabad
|₹16,053
|₹14,715
|₹12,040
|Kerala
|₹16,256
|₹14,900
|₹12,750
|Pune
|₹16,053
|₹14,715
|₹12,040
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|1kg Silver
|Chennai
|₹3,20,000
|Mumbai
|₹3,20,000
|Delhi
|₹3,20,000
|Kolkata
|₹3,20,000
|Bangalore
|₹3,20,000
|Hyderabad
|₹3,20,000
|Kerala
|₹3,20,000
|Pune
|₹3,20,000
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
|Country
|Local Currency Price (1g 24K)
|Price in INR (1g 24K)
|Bangladesh
|18,422.80 Bangladeshi Taka
|13,599 Indian Rupees
|Pakistan
|45,011 Pakistani Rupees
|14,518 Indian Rupees
|Dubai (UAE)
|594.25 UAE Dirham
|14,628 Indian Rupees
|United States
|162.00 US Dollars
|14,646 Indian Rupees
|Canada
|222.00 Canadian Dollars
|14,718 Indian Rupees
|Ireland
|133.74 Euro
|14,299 Indian Rupees
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.