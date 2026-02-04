Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Look At What Will Save You In The Rollercoster Today!

Indian equity markets are set for a muted opening on Wednesday, a day after bulls delivered the strongest rally in eight months, powered by the US–India trade deal. The Dalal Street market will pause its current trading activity as it evaluates its position after the fireworks display.

The initial signals showed a negative trend. GIFT NIFTY declined by 53 points, bringing its value down to 25,813 at 7:10 AM. The market showed stable trading conditions after 8:35 AM, when the value reached 25,774 and declined by only 10 points. The current situation shows that anxiety has eased, but caution remains.

Investors are awaiting the complete trade deal text to understand how different sectors will be affected by the agreement. The market is now focused on Q3 earnings reports from Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Tata Power. The RBI will begin its MPC meeting today, with the policy decision expected on Friday.

Asian markets showed mixed results after Wall Street experienced a tech-driven sell-off, keeping traders on high alert. The main question for today comes down to two choices: pause or prepare for the next move.

Stocks To Watch Today

Financial Services & NBFCs

Bajaj Finance: Q3FY26 profit declined 6% YoY to ₹4,066 crore due to higher provisioning and a one-time ₹265 crore labour code–linked gratuity charge. Net interest income rose 21%, while Gross NPA increased to 1.21%.

Aditya Birla Capital: Posted a strong Q3 with PAT rising 41% YoY to ₹983 crore. Revenue jumped 30% and total lending portfolio expanded 30% to ₹1.90 lakh crore.

DAM Capital Advisors: Weak quarter as total income fell 34.7% sequentially and profit dropped 61.5%, reflecting softer capital market activity.

REC: Clarified that reports of a proposed merger with PFC are speculative and have no factual basis.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Mankind Pharma: Delivered steady Q3 performance with profit rising 7.5–9.5% YoY, supported by strong domestic demand for chronic therapies; revenue grew 11.5%.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Earnings awaited; stock in focus ahead of quarterly results.

Metropolis Healthcare: Results expected; investors tracking diagnostics demand trends.

Aarti Drugs: Posted healthy growth with profit up 9.4% YoY and revenue rising 8.1%, despite a sharp decline in other income.

Consumer Goods & FMCG

Pidilite Industries: Reported solid Q3 numbers with revenue up 10.1% YoY and profit rising nearly 12%, driven by steady demand for adhesives and construction chemicals.

Godrej Agrovet: Margins remained under pressure as profit dipped marginally despite an 11% rise in revenue.

Castrol India: Profit declined 9.8% YoY due to exceptional losses, although revenue growth stayed steady.

Sheela Foam: Strong turnaround quarter with profit surging over 200% YoY on improved margins and demand.

V2 Retail: Posted stellar growth with profit nearly doubling and revenue jumping over 57%, reflecting strong value retail demand.

Gaming, Media & Technology

Nazara Technologies: Weak Q3 performance with profit plunging 35–68% YoY and revenue declining 24%, impacted by slower monetisation and lower other income.

Firstsource Solutions: Profit fell 25% YoY due to a ₹100 crore exceptional loss, though revenue grew 18%.

Hexaware Technologies and Ivalue Infosolutions: Earnings awaited; IT stocks remain in focus amid global cues.

Hospitality, QSR & Consumption

Restaurant Brands Asia: Revenue rose 11.8% YoY, while losses narrowed to ₹43.5 crore, indicating gradual improvement in operating performance.

Devyani International: Results awaited; QSR demand trends closely watched.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Earnings expected amid improving travel demand and occupancy levels.

Cement, Paints & Building Materials

JK Lakshmi Cement: Profit declined 23.7% YoY due to higher costs and a one-time exceptional loss, while revenue grew modestly.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Profit fell over 80% YoY due to a high base and exceptional items, even as revenue growth remained muted.

JSW Cement: Results awaited; focus on capacity expansion and demand outlook.

Power, Infrastructure & Capital Goods

Tata Power: Earnings awaited; renewable energy portfolio and capex plans in focus.

Cummins India: Results expected; margins and export demand key monitorables.

Triveni Turbine: Revenue surged 24% YoY, but profit remained flat due to cost pressures.

Kalpataru Projects International: Earnings awaited; order inflows and execution remain key.

Infrastructure, Railways & Logistics

NBCC (India): Secured multiple construction contracts worth ₹271.32 crore, including projects under the Namami Ganga initiative.

IRFC: Signed a tripartite MoU to explore structured financing for port-led infrastructure and multimodal connectivity projects.

Shipping Corporation of India: Entered into an MoU with CONCOR and port authorities to jointly operate container vessels and strengthen end-to-end logistics solutions.

Vikran Engineering: Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to execute a ₹459.20 crore, 400 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

Auto & Tyres

Apollo Tyres, Force Motors and Tube Investments of India: Quarterly results awaited; demand recovery and margin outlook in focus.

Corporate Actions & Market Activity

Bulk Deals: Ramco Systems saw promoter buying and HDFC Mutual Fund selling; Capacite Infraprojects and Vardhman Polytex also witnessed notable stake transactions.

SME Listings: Msafe Equipments, Accretion Nutraveda and Kanishk Aluminium India debut today.

Ex-Dividend Stocks: ITC, KPIT Technologies, Coromandel International, Indian Energy Exchange, among others.

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital.

(Wth Inputs)

Also Read: After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch