Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Traders Rejoice After India–US Trade Deal

The sparkling eyes of Dalal Street show their excitement through actual glowing lights. The prices of gold and silver have returned to their previous importance because MCX prices experienced a sudden increase after the India–US trade agreement was made. The price of April gold futures reached ₹1,48,676 per 10 grams while silver reached a value of more than ₹2,50,000 per kg after experiencing violent price fluctuations. Traders are rushing to profit because safe-haven demand has increased due to tariff reductions and the partial US government shutdown. The 24K gold and 1kg silver prices found in Chennai and Hyderabad markets are creating multiple reasons for investors to celebrate. The markets this week display not only their active movement but also their ability to produce astonishing visual effects.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid India–US Trade Deal: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold prices have increased on February 3, 2026, after experiencing price fluctuations throughout the previous weeks. The April futures contract opened at ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams, which represents a 2.78% increase that demonstrates new investor interest in the market. Gold prices reached ₹1,48,676 by 9:20 AM IST, which established a strong recovery after the previous day closed at ₹1,41,669. Analysts suggest that the surge comes as traders digest the positive India–US trade deal and the partial US government shutdown, both of which have fueled safe-haven buying. Dalal Street traders display an irresistible attraction to the shining value of gold.

Silver Futures Soar on MCX Amid India–US Trade Deal: Silver on the MCX is stealing the spotlight on February 3, 2026, as prices surge dramatically after extreme recent volatility. Silver futures reached their first upper circuit limit after dropping almost 46% from the peak prices of late January, which caused prices to rise from the previous close of ₹2,36,261 to ₹2,50,436 per kg. The India–US trade agreement, which includes substantial tariff cuts, brought back optimism for the export-based metals market, causing traders to celebrate the market recovery. Silver currently shows powerful upward price movement, which makes it a highly attractive commodity for trading during this week.

Gold Gains Amid US Data Pause: Gold prices increased by over 3% after hitting a one-month low, as traders sought to capitalize on upcoming economic data during the US government shutdown. Investors are buying gold to secure safe-haven investments while the market takes a temporary pause.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price Chennai ₹15,306 ₹14,030 ₹12,010 Mumbai ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381 Delhi ₹15,190 ₹13,925 ₹11,396 Kolkata ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381 Bangalore ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381 Hyderabad ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381 Kerala ₹15,306 ₹14,030 ₹12,010 Pune ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381

Silver Price In Major Cities

City 1kg Silver Chennai ₹2,80,000 Mumbai ₹2,80,000 Delhi ₹2,80,000 Kolkata ₹2,80,000 Bangalore ₹2,80,000 Hyderabad ₹2,80,000 Kerala ₹2,80,000 Pune ₹2,80,000

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Gold Price (10 grams 24 Karat) Converted to Indian Rupees Approx. Bangladesh BDT 1,84,228 ₹1,37,910 Pakistan PKR 4,50,110 ₹1,47,305 Dubai (UAE) AED 5,607.50 ₹1,37,870 USA USD 1,535 ₹1,38,640 Canada CAD 2,100 ₹1,38,780 Ireland EUR 1,271.60 ₹1,35,640

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

