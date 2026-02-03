Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Traders Rejoice After India–US Trade Deal
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid India–US Trade Deal: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold prices have increased on February 3, 2026, after experiencing price fluctuations throughout the previous weeks. The April futures contract opened at ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams, which represents a 2.78% increase that demonstrates new investor interest in the market. Gold prices reached ₹1,48,676 by 9:20 AM IST, which established a strong recovery after the previous day closed at ₹1,41,669. Analysts suggest that the surge comes as traders digest the positive India–US trade deal and the partial US government shutdown, both of which have fueled safe-haven buying. Dalal Street traders display an irresistible attraction to the shining value of gold.
Silver Futures Soar on MCX Amid India–US Trade Deal: Silver on the MCX is stealing the spotlight on February 3, 2026, as prices surge dramatically after extreme recent volatility. Silver futures reached their first upper circuit limit after dropping almost 46% from the peak prices of late January, which caused prices to rise from the previous close of ₹2,36,261 to ₹2,50,436 per kg. The India–US trade agreement, which includes substantial tariff cuts, brought back optimism for the export-based metals market, causing traders to celebrate the market recovery. Silver currently shows powerful upward price movement, which makes it a highly attractive commodity for trading during this week.
Gold Gains Amid US Data Pause: Gold prices increased by over 3% after hitting a one-month low, as traders sought to capitalize on upcoming economic data during the US government shutdown. Investors are buying gold to secure safe-haven investments while the market takes a temporary pause.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24 Carat Gold Price
|22K Carat Gold Price
|18K Carat Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹15,306
|₹14,030
|₹12,010
|Mumbai
|₹15,175
|₹13,910
|₹11,381
|Delhi
|₹15,190
|₹13,925
|₹11,396
|Kolkata
|₹15,175
|₹13,910
|₹11,381
|Bangalore
|₹15,175
|₹13,910
|₹11,381
|Hyderabad
|₹15,175
|₹13,910
|₹11,381
|Kerala
|₹15,306
|₹14,030
|₹12,010
|Pune
|₹15,175
|₹13,910
|₹11,381
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|1kg Silver
|Chennai
|₹2,80,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,80,000
|Delhi
|₹2,80,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,80,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,80,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,80,000
|Kerala
|₹2,80,000
|Pune
|₹2,80,000
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
|Country
|Gold Price (10 grams 24 Karat)
|Converted to Indian Rupees Approx.
|Bangladesh
|BDT 1,84,228
|₹1,37,910
|Pakistan
|PKR 4,50,110
|₹1,47,305
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 5,607.50
|₹1,37,870
|USA
|USD 1,535
|₹1,38,640
|Canada
|CAD 2,100
|₹1,38,780
|Ireland
|EUR 1,271.60
|₹1,35,640
