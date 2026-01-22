Gold and Silver Rates Sink: Precious Metal ETFs Slide After Trump’s Greenland Deal Clarity

After US President Donald Trump calmed geopolitical concerns around Greenland, gold and silver prices declined, as a key driver of safe-haven buying was removed. Trump said he had reached the outlines of a deal with NATO on Greenland’s future and added that the tariffs scheduled for February 1 would not be imposed.

He also ruled out the use of military force, a statement that significantly eased global risk sentiment. As fears of trade disruption and military escalation faded, investors began shifting away from defensive assets such as gold and silver. With confidence returning to equity markets, precious metals lost their safe-haven appeal, resulting in a sharp price drop and a sell-off in metal-linked ETFs.