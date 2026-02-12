LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Futures Dip Amid India–US Trade Deal, Check City-Wise and Global Precious Metal Rates for Investment Insights

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Futures Dip Amid India–US Trade Deal, Check City-Wise and Global Precious Metal Rates for Investment Insights

On February 12, 2026, gold and silver futures on MCX showed slight dips amid global trends and the India–US trade deal, keeping traders alert for investment opportunities across cities.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 12, 2026 11:49:04 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today: The date of February 12, 2026, shows gold and silver engaging in a market battle that requires constant attention from traders. The April 2026 gold futures price decreased to ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams, while silver reached ₹2,62,701 per kg after hitting its lowest point during the day. Investors use MCX trends and city-based price information, together with current worldwide gold rates, to determine whether they are facing a temporary market setback or a new investment opportunity. The India–US trade deal brings additional excitement to markets, as traders observe price movements to decide between purchasing metals or keeping their distance from their shiny appearance.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of February 12, 2026, gold futures on the MCX for the April 2026 contract are showing a slight dip, keeping traders on alert. The precious metal is trading at ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams, representing a decrease of ₹676, or 0.43%, from the previous closing price. The market has experienced notable intraday price fluctuations, with prices reaching a low of ₹1,57,701. Gold continues to attract investors as they track international trends and domestic demand. Traders are evaluating whether this pullback is a short-term wobble or an opportunity to buy the yellow metal at attractive levels.

Gold Futures – April 2026 Contract Snapshot:

  • Current Price: ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams
  • Day’s Change: -₹676 (0.43%)
  • Open Price: ₹1,58,000
  • Previous Close: ₹1,58,755
  • Intraday Low: ₹1,57,701

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Traders on February 12, 2026, see silver futures at the MCX trading at ₹2,62,701 per kg after recovering from yesterday’s closing price of ₹2,52,300. Traders experienced initial market activity when prices reached an intraday low of ₹2,58,730 before beginning to recover. The shiny cousin of the yellow metal keeps market observers busy as they attempt to manage unpredictable price movements along with potential investment opportunities. Is the current silver rebound a temporary phenomenon or an emerging market trend? Investors are watching price levels to decide between two strategies: buying during dips or continuing with their current investment approach.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot 

  • Current Price: ₹2,62,701 per kg
  • Day’s High: ₹2,61,924 – ₹2,62,495 per kg
  • Day’s Low: ₹2,58,730 per kg
  • Previous Close: ₹2,63,018 per kg
  • Opening Price: ₹2,61,361 per kg

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

  • Gold Price Chennai: 22K – ₹1,46,000 | 24K – ₹1,59,280

  • Gold Price Delhi: 22K – ₹1,45,350 | 24K – ₹1,58,550

  • Gold Price Mumbai: 22K – ₹1,45,200 | 24K – ₹1,58,400

  • Gold Price Kolkata: 22K – ₹1,45,200 | 24K – ₹1,58,400

City 22K Gold Price 24K Gold Price
Chennai ₹1,46,000 ₹1,59,280
Delhi ₹1,45,350 ₹1,58,550
Mumbai ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400
Kolkata ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400
Bangalore ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400
Hyderabad ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400
Kerala ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400
Pune ₹1,45,200 ₹1,58,400

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Price per 10g Price per 100g Price per 1kg
Chennai ₹3,000 ₹30,000 ₹3,00,000
Mumbai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Delhi ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Kolkata ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Bangalore ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Hyderabad ₹3,000 ₹30,000 ₹3,00,000
Kerala ₹3,000 ₹30,000 ₹3,00,000
Pune ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country 24 Karat Gold Price 22 Karat Gold Price Unit
Dubai, UAE AED 610.50 AED 565.25 Per Gram
United States US Dollar 166.00 US Dollar 157.50 Per Gram
Canada CAD 226.00 CAD 214.00 Per Gram
Ireland Euro 137.00 Euro 125.60 Per Gram
Pakistan PKR 521,500 PKR 478,040 Per Tola
Bangladesh BDT 175,450 BDT 160,830 Per Bhori

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold futures april 2026gold price todayGold rate Indiagold silver trendsIndia US trade dealmcx gold pricemcx silver pricesilver futures february 2026silver price today,Silver rate India

