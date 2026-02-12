Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Futures Dip Amid India–US Trade Deal, Check City-Wise and Global Precious Metal Rates for Investment Insights

Gold and Silver Price Today: The date of February 12, 2026, shows gold and silver engaging in a market battle that requires constant attention from traders. The April 2026 gold futures price decreased to ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams, while silver reached ₹2,62,701 per kg after hitting its lowest point during the day. Investors use MCX trends and city-based price information, together with current worldwide gold rates, to determine whether they are facing a temporary market setback or a new investment opportunity. The India–US trade deal brings additional excitement to markets, as traders observe price movements to decide between purchasing metals or keeping their distance from their shiny appearance.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of February 12, 2026, gold futures on the MCX for the April 2026 contract are showing a slight dip, keeping traders on alert. The precious metal is trading at ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams, representing a decrease of ₹676, or 0.43%, from the previous closing price. The market has experienced notable intraday price fluctuations, with prices reaching a low of ₹1,57,701. Gold continues to attract investors as they track international trends and domestic demand. Traders are evaluating whether this pullback is a short-term wobble or an opportunity to buy the yellow metal at attractive levels.
Gold Futures – April 2026 Contract Snapshot:
- Current Price: ₹1,58,079 per 10 grams
- Day’s Change: -₹676 (0.43%)
- Open Price: ₹1,58,000
- Previous Close: ₹1,58,755
- Intraday Low: ₹1,57,701
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Traders on February 12, 2026, see silver futures at the MCX trading at ₹2,62,701 per kg after recovering from yesterday’s closing price of ₹2,52,300. Traders experienced initial market activity when prices reached an intraday low of ₹2,58,730 before beginning to recover. The shiny cousin of the yellow metal keeps market observers busy as they attempt to manage unpredictable price movements along with potential investment opportunities. Is the current silver rebound a temporary phenomenon or an emerging market trend? Investors are watching price levels to decide between two strategies: buying during dips or continuing with their current investment approach.
MCX Silver Market Snapshot
- Current Price: ₹2,62,701 per kg
- Day’s High: ₹2,61,924 – ₹2,62,495 per kg
- Day’s Low: ₹2,58,730 per kg
- Previous Close: ₹2,63,018 per kg
- Opening Price: ₹2,61,361 per kg
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
-
Gold Price Chennai: 22K – ₹1,46,000 | 24K – ₹1,59,280
-
Gold Price Delhi: 22K – ₹1,45,350 | 24K – ₹1,58,550
-
Gold Price Mumbai: 22K – ₹1,45,200 | 24K – ₹1,58,400
-
Gold Price Kolkata: 22K – ₹1,45,200 | 24K – ₹1,58,400
|City
|22K Gold Price
|24K Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹1,46,000
|₹1,59,280
|Delhi
|₹1,45,350
|₹1,58,550
|Mumbai
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
|Kolkata
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
|Bangalore
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
|Hyderabad
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
|Kerala
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
|Pune
|₹1,45,200
|₹1,58,400
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|Price per 10g
|Price per 100g
|Price per 1kg
|Chennai
|₹3,000
|₹30,000
|₹3,00,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Delhi
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Hyderabad
|₹3,000
|₹30,000
|₹3,00,000
|Kerala
|₹3,000
|₹30,000
|₹3,00,000
|Pune
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country
|24 Karat Gold Price
|22 Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|Dubai, UAE
|AED 610.50
|AED 565.25
|Per Gram
|United States
|US Dollar 166.00
|US Dollar 157.50
|Per Gram
|Canada
|CAD 226.00
|CAD 214.00
|Per Gram
|Ireland
|Euro 137.00
|Euro 125.60
|Per Gram
|Pakistan
|PKR 521,500
|PKR 478,040
|Per Tola
|Bangladesh
|BDT 175,450
|BDT 160,830
|Per Bhori
