AI Panic On Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares In Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

Indian IT Stocks Under Pressure in 2026: HCL, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, TCS Share Price Trading In Red
The five Indian IT giants , HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), entered 2026 on a cautious note as investors pulled back from active trading. These technology companies, once market favourites, are now facing sustained selling pressure amid concerns over global tech market volatility and disruptions driven by artificial intelligence.
The numbers tell the story. The NIFTY IT index has slipped over 10.5% year-to-date and fallen more than 10% in just the past month (as of February 12, early trade). Once an outperformer, the index now finds itself in uncertain territory as traders reassess growth prospects and global demand conditions.
AI Anxiety on Wall Street Spills Over to Dalal Street
