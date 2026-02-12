LIVE TV
Home > Business > AI Panic On Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares In Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

Indian IT stocks, including HCL, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and TCS, slide amid global tech sell-offs and AI-driven disruption fears, with NIFTY IT down over 3.5% in early February 12 trade.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 12, 2026 10:49:23 IST

Indian IT Stocks Under Pressure in 2026: HCL, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, TCS Share Price Trading In Red

The five Indian IT giants , HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), entered 2026 on a cautious note as investors pulled back from active trading. These technology companies, once market favourites, are now facing sustained selling pressure amid concerns over global tech market volatility and disruptions driven by artificial intelligence.

The numbers tell the story. The NIFTY IT index has slipped over 10.5% year-to-date and fallen more than 10% in just the past month (as of February 12, early trade). Once an outperformer, the index now finds itself in uncertain territory as traders reassess growth prospects and global demand conditions.

AI Anxiety on Wall Street Spills Over to Dalal Street

The current decline in Indian IT stocks exists as a direct result of worldwide technology disruptions, which are producing a simultaneous effect on the market. The international market experienced a fresh wave of technology and software stock selling because investors started to worry about how artificial intelligence start-ups would affect established companies.

On Wednesday, Wall Street brought further negative news to the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its three-day winning streak after the January jobs report showed better-than-expected results but failed to boost market performance. The Indian IT stock market displays signs of deep caution because positive news fails to improve investor confidence.

  • Dow Jones fell 66.74 points (0.13%) to 50,121.40
  • S&P 500 edged down to 6,941.47
  • Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16% to 23,066.47

Software stocks, which had already fuelled last week’s decline over AI-driven disruption fears, came under renewed pressure.

  • Salesforce declined 4%
  • ServiceNow dropped 5%
  • iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) slid over 2%, nearly 30% below its 52-week high

Cisco Systems also tumbled 7% in extended trading after issuing weak quarterly guidance, according to reports. 

AI Jitters Rattle Wall Street’s Financial Heavyweights Spreding Over IT Stocks In India 

The financial sector on Wall Street experienced a significant decline as artificial intelligence start-ups created unrest among investors controlling the market. The stock prices of Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley, and Raymond James fell because investors believed that nimble AI start-ups could threaten traditional banking operations.

The catalyst occurred when Altruist, a financial technology company, introduced Hazel, its automated tax-planning system, which demonstrates how automation technology is transforming the financial advisory field. Investors swiftly adjusted their risk assessments, showing that established companies must not become complacent during the ongoing AI revolution. The future of finance demands rapid and intelligent solutions because artificial intelligence operates without delay.

NIFTY IT and Top Stocks: February 12 Early Trade

The NIFTY IT index was trading 3.59% lower at 33,834.05, with all 12 constituents in the red.

  • Coforge was the top loser, down 4.29%

  • Infosys, Persistent Systems, and LTIMindtree fell between 4.25% and 3.5%

  • TCS hit its 52-week low of ₹2,797.30 on the NSE

  • HCL Technologies traded at ₹1,499.20, down 3.38%

(With Inputs From PTI)
First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:47 AM IST
