AI Panic On Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares In Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

The current decline in Indian IT stocks exists as a direct result of worldwide technology disruptions, which are producing a simultaneous effect on the market. The international market experienced a fresh wave of technology and software stock selling because investors started to worry about how artificial intelligence start-ups would affect established companies.

On Wednesday, Wall Street brought further negative news to the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its three-day winning streak after the January jobs report showed better-than-expected results but failed to boost market performance. The Indian IT stock market displays signs of deep caution because positive news fails to improve investor confidence.

Dow Jones fell 66.74 points (0.13%) to 50,121.40

S&P 500 edged down to 6,941.47

Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16% to 23,066.47

Software stocks, which had already fuelled last week’s decline over AI-driven disruption fears, came under renewed pressure.

Salesforce declined 4%

ServiceNow dropped 5%

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) slid over 2%, nearly 30% below its 52-week high

Cisco Systems also tumbled 7% in extended trading after issuing weak quarterly guidance, according to reports.