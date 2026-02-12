Lenskart Share Price Zooms To Record High As Q3 Earnings Skyrocket And Global Ops Turn Profitable

Lenskart executed a financial restructuring by converting overseas loans extended to Lenskart Singapore and NESO Brands into equity. The move follows the subsidiaries’ inability to fulfill their debt repayment obligations, including both principal and interest payments.

The company chose to strengthen its balance sheet while preserving its international expansion strategy, aiming to eliminate the operational burden created by debt obligations. By shifting from lender to shareholder, Lenskart has provided its international divisions with greater operational flexibility, enabling them to pursue recovery plans while aligning with the parent company’s broader global strategic objectives.