Lenskart Share Price Zooms To Record High As Q3 Earnings Skyrocket And Global Ops Turn Profitable

Lenskart share price surged after Q3 FY26 profit jumped nearly 74x YoY, driven by margin expansion, strong India growth, global profitability, ESOP announcements, and strategic overseas loan-to-equity restructuring.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 12, 2026 10:13:41 IST

Lenskart Share Price: Profit Soars Nearly 74x YoY as Margin Gains and Global Growth Drive Stellar Q3 Performance

On February 12, Lenskart shares surged 12.48% to reach a record high of ₹526 on the NSE after the company announced its strong Q3 FY26 results. The company reported a massive jump in consolidated profit after tax, which rose to ₹132.7 crore from just ₹1.8 crore a year ago. The sharp rise was driven by improved margins, new customer additions, and better performance from its international operations, showing that the eyewear brand not only achieved growth but worked strategically to deliver it.

Lenskart Share Price: Margin Expansion and Global Growth Drive Earnings Momentum

Financial Performance Snapshot – Q3 FY26

Metric Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 YoY Change
Revenue from Operations ₹2,308 crore ₹1,669 crore Up 38%
India Revenue Growth Up 40.4%
International Revenue Growth Up 32.7%
India Profit Before Tax (PBT) ₹161 crore ₹48 crore More than 3x
International PBT ₹32.5 crore (₹42.4 crore loss) Turned Profitable
International EBITDA Margin (9M FY26) 6.1% 2% Improved

Lenskart Share Price In Focus As Company Converts Overseas Loans into Equity To Strengthen Global Operations

Lenskart executed a financial restructuring by converting overseas loans extended to Lenskart Singapore and NESO Brands into equity. The move follows the subsidiaries’ inability to fulfill their debt repayment obligations, including both principal and interest payments.

The company chose to strengthen its balance sheet while preserving its international expansion strategy, aiming to eliminate the operational burden created by debt obligations. By shifting from lender to shareholder, Lenskart has provided its international divisions with greater operational flexibility, enabling them to pursue recovery plans while aligning with the parent company’s broader global strategic objectives.

Strong Same-Store Growth and Expanding Market Opportunity Put Lenskart Share Price in the Spotlight

  • India posted 28% same-store sales growth during the quarter

  • Same-pincode sales surged 36%, reflecting strong local demand

  • Conducted over 60 lakh eye tests, with nearly half being first-time customers

  • India’s eyewear market estimated at ₹79,000 crore

  • Over 500 million people in India require vision correction

Lenskart Share Price in Focus After Major ESOP Announcements

Lenskart announced fresh employee stock option allocations under ESOP 2021 and ESOP 2025. The company granted approximately 2.6 crore options valued at ₹1,212 crore and 72.8 lakh options valued at ₹335 crore. The valuations are based on the BSE closing price of ₹466.65, reinforcing employee alignment with the company’s long-term goals.

Lenskart Share Price Recovers Strongly After Discounted IPO Debut and Oversubscribed ₹7,278 Crore Issue

Lenskart debuted on November 10, 2025, at a discount to its issue price of ₹402.

  • BSE listing: ₹390 (2.98% discount)

  • NSE listing: ₹395 (1.74% discount)

The ₹7,278 crore IPO was subscribed 28.26 times, led by institutional investors.

Proceeds are earmarked for expanding company-operated stores (CoCo model) and lease-related payments.

(With Inputs From PTI)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:12 AM IST
