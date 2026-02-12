LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles As Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 Despite Positive Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles As Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 Despite Positive Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened weak despite positive global cues, with Sensex and Nifty slipping over 0.4% in early trade. Investors remained cautious ahead of key earnings and global macroeconomic signals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 12, 2026 09:33:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Green Dalal Street Acting Up Today! 

Thursday started with Dalal Street showing a lack of confidence, while global markets attempted to create a slightly positive atmosphere. The Indian stock markets decided to delay their positive movement, even as Asian markets showed strong buying activity. The Sensex and Nifty opened in the red and slipped further by 9:25 AM, showing that investors preferred to exercise caution rather than pursue market trends. Traders remained alert due to global economic uncertainties and the ongoing earnings season. After Wednesday’s fluctuating session, participants appear picky, favoring stock-specific stories over sweeping bets. The market currently exists in a state of waiting for an obvious signal that will determine its next major movement.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (11 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Indian benchmark indices opened on a weak note in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex falling over 300 points, while the Nifty remained largely flat, signaling cautious investor sentiment.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    At 9:15: Nifty opens below 25,900 amid weak sentiment; Sensex slips 220 points in early trade as investors turn cautious.

          Market Update at 9:25 AM

          • Sensex: 83,869.76

            • Down 363.88 points

            • Decline of 0.43%

          • Nifty: 25,838.65

            • Down 115.20 points

            • Decline of 0.44%

          Indian benchmark indices opened with a sharp fall, and went lower at 9:25 AM, with Sensex and Nifty slipping over 0.4% each, reflecting weak sentiment and cautious investor mood amid global and domestic pressures.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • Amara Raja Energy: Profit drops 53%.
          • Lumax Auto Technology: Earnings due.
          • ICICI Prudential AMC: Stake hike approval in HDFC Bank.
          • Lupin, Abbott India, Biocon, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca Pharma: Q3 earnings in focus.

          Stock Market On Wednesday

          The Indian markets finished Wednesday near their starting point after delivering an unpredictable trading session for investors. On February 11, benchmark indices swung between gains and losses before settling almost unchanged. The Sensex declined by 40 points to close at 84,233.64, while the Nifty rose by 18 points to 25,953.85. Midcaps and smallcaps mirrored the cautious mood, ending flat. The automotive sector posted a 1.3% gain, while PSU banks and pharmaceutical stocks each advanced 1%. IT stocks, however, played spoilsport, sliding 1.7%. Eicher Motors and Maruti gained, while TCS and Infosys dragged.

          First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:33 AM IST
