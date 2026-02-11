LIVE TV
Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

A nationwide Bharat Bandh is underway today, called by central trade unions and farmers’ groups to protest government policies, including the new labour codes that replace 29 old laws. Unions say the changes weaken workers’ rights and threaten job security.

Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Image: AI generated)
Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Image: AI generated)

Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Bharat Bandh Today, 12th February: What It Means for Banks and Services

The central trade unions and farmers’ organisations have initiated a nationwide Bharat Bandh, continuing throughout the day, to protest multiple government policies-especially the new labour codes, which replaced 29 existing labour laws. The unions contend that these changes reduce workers’ rights and create a risk of job losses.

Public sector banks and various other services are expected to experience disruptions today, as major bank employee unions-including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI)-join the strike along with 10 central trade union organisations.

Banks remain operational but are likely to run with minimal staff and reduced service capacity, which may lead to longer customer waiting times. Digital banking systems, ATMs, and private banks continue to operate normally, though minor delays are possible. Customers are advised to plan ahead, avoid last-minute branch visits, and expect some service delays today.

Will banks remain open on Bharat Bandh?

The short answer to the question of will banks be open on February 12  is yes. The banks are expected to remain open because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared February 12 as an official bank holiday. That means SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, ICICI and other bank branches are scheduled to open as per normal working days.

However, several banks have warned customers that services could be affected. In a communication to the stock exchange, Bank of Baroda said it was taking steps to keep operations smooth, but added that “in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.” 

Similarly, the State Bank of India (SBI) issued a notice saying that services may be impacted to a limited extent during the strike. Customers are being advised to complete any important banking work before the Bharat Bandh day, just in case there are delays.

Digital Services Likely Normal on Bharat bandh

Even though bank branches are open, people may face delays in some daily services. Things like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and in-branch requests could take longer than usual if staff participate in the strike. On the bright side, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs are expected to continue working normally during the Bharat Bandh.

For anyone planning a bank visit on February 12, financial experts suggest finishing essential work a day early or soon after the strike, just to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India – Check Complete Details

Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Open Today, Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

