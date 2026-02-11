On 12th February, 2026, India will experience a massive upheaval as central trade unions, strongly supported by farmers organisations, have declared a nationwide strike commonly referred to as Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: But Why?

The demonstration is likely to have an impact on the daily life of several states, with banking services, transportation and normal business functioning being targeted particularly in the public sector. The bandh is a move in the wake of increasing tension after the newly declared India-US trade deal that has received severe criticism by the farmer groups yet most economists have hailed it as a positive move towards bilateral trade. The governments have advised people to be vigilant and schedule their necessary tasks.

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

What Will Be Closed on 12 February?

Public sector bank branches

Officer of government in various states.

Services in certain areas with regards to public transport.

In such states as Kerala, educational institutions.

Stores and markets in places where protesters are.

Potential chakka jam (road blockades) in selected points.

Bharat Bandh: What Is Likely to be Left Open?

Offices that are privately owned (based on local requirements).

Hospitals and ambulances, which are considered emergency services.

Airports and necessary utilities.

Online banking and ATM (can be limited)

A common platform of 10 central trade unions such as CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC has called the strike. The reason behind these protests by these unions is the four new labour codes that were introduced last year and replaced the 29 current labour laws. According to the union leaders, the new codes undermine the right of workers, decrease job security and increase the ease with which employers can hire and dismiss workers. They have also been complaining of privatisation, frozen wages and poor social security arguing that interests of the working classes are being eroded gradually. The India-US trade system has been protested by the farmers organisations like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as well as the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) who claim that the system will damage the domestic agriculture and dairy industry.

