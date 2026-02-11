LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani government events Vande Mataram disappearance British Columbia auto stocks Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin Anil Ambani
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

The demonstration is likely to have an impact on the daily life of several states, with banking services, transportation and normal business functioning being targeted particularly in the public sector.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 11, 2026 10:06:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

On 12th February, 2026, India will experience a massive upheaval as central trade unions, strongly supported by farmers organisations, have declared a nationwide strike commonly referred to as Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: But Why?

The demonstration is likely to have an impact on the daily life of several states, with banking services, transportation and normal business functioning being targeted particularly in the public sector. The bandh is a move in the wake of increasing tension after the newly declared India-US trade deal that has received severe criticism by the farmer groups yet most economists have hailed it as a positive move towards bilateral trade. The governments have advised people to be vigilant and schedule their necessary tasks.

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

What Will Be Closed on 12 February?

You Might Be Interested In

Public sector bank branches

Officer of government in various states.

Services in certain areas with regards to public transport.

In such states as Kerala, educational institutions.

Stores and markets in places where protesters are.

Potential chakka jam (road blockades) in selected points.

Bharat Bandh: What Is Likely to be Left Open?

Offices that are privately owned (based on local requirements).

Hospitals and ambulances, which are considered emergency services.

Airports and necessary utilities.

Online banking and ATM (can be limited)

A common platform of 10 central trade unions such as CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC has called the strike. The reason behind these protests by these unions is the four new labour codes that were introduced last year and replaced the 29 current labour laws. According to the union leaders, the new codes undermine the right of workers, decrease job security and increase the ease with which employers can hire and dismiss workers. They have also been complaining of privatisation, frozen wages and poor social security arguing that interests of the working classes are being eroded gradually. The India-US trade system has been protested by the farmers organisations like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as well as the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) who claim that the system will damage the domestic agriculture and dairy industry.

Also Read: China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bharat bandh 12 feb 2026Bharat Bandh 12 February 2026Bharat Bandh latest updateBharat Bandh newsBharat Bandh services updateBharat Bandh todayhome-hero-pos-11what open what closed India

RELATED News

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Who Was Birju Kumar, The Man Who Died After Falling Into An Open Drain In Delhi’s Rohini, Days After The Janakpuri Biker’s Death

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Goods Escape Extra 25% Tariff As US Customs Issues New Rule, Boosting Exports And Trade Ties

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

LATEST NEWS

SA vs AFG LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Clinical study validates Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops for children’s overall health

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Firm, Silver Volatile on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and International Gold Prices in INR

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Canada Mass Shooting: 10 Dead Inside High School As British Columbia Town Witnesses Bloodbath – Who Is The Suspected Woman Shooter?

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Steady Above 26,000; Healthcare & Auto Lead Gains Amid Positive Global Cues

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Namibia Match In Doubt — Will He Be Available For Pakistan Clash?

Who Is Jacques Laveugle? 89 Minors, 8 Countries, 2 Murders, 55 Years – Massive Pedophilia Case Shocks France

Stocks to Watch Today: TVS Supply, Titan, HEG, Apollo, BHEL, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance, Ather Energy, Torrent Power, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Tata, BHEL In Focus

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details
Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details
Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details
Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

QUICK LINKS