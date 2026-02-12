Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s take a look at which stocks that matter today
Indian markets show expectations for a weak opening because GIFT Nifty indicates initial declines. At 7:25 AM, the futures market showed 25,979.5 as the current value, representing a decrease of 14.70 points or 0.06%, indicating that domestic benchmarks would open with caution.
Sentiment across the Asia-Pacific region displayed mostly positive momentum. Japan’s Nikkei 225 achieved its first milestone of 58,000, rising 0.63%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 3% to establish a new record. The regional uptrend was broken when Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.8% of its value.
US markets experienced a slight decline the previous night, as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported small losses. Stronger US non-farm payroll data, which exceeded expectations, led investors to reduce their risk-taking behavior, as expectations for earlier rate cuts diminished. Precious metals also reacted, with gold and silver futures declining as traders adjusted their expectations about future rate cuts.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financial Services
-
Federal Bank: RBI approves ICICI Prudential AMC & group entities to acquire up to 9.95% stake.
-
Max Financial Services: Q3 profit declines; revenue rises sharply.
-
Muthoot Finance: Q3 earnings due.
-
ICICI Prudential AMC: Stake hike approval in HDFC Bank.
-
Repco Home Finance: Trades ex-dividend.
-
Sammaan Capital: In F&O ban list.
Oil, Gas & Energy
-
ONGC, Petronet LNG, Coal India: Q3 results today.
-
SJVN: Profit and revenue rise strongly YoY.
-
Patanjali Foods: Profit jumps 60%; revenue up 16.5%.
-
Vedanta: TNPCB rejects green copper plant proposal; moves High Court.
-
POWERGRID InvIT: Ex-date for income distribution.
Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Railways
-
Bharat Forge, Hindalco, IRCON, Engineers India, HG Infra: Q3 earnings focus.
-
Kernex Microsystems: ₹411 crore KAVACH order from Banaras Locomotive Works.
-
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC): Q3 results.
-
Brigade Enterprises: Expands in Kerala with WTC launch.
-
Titagarh Rail Systems, Jupiter Wagons: Earnings impact; Jupiter profit declines.
Pharma & Healthcare
-
Lupin, Abbott India, Biocon, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca Pharma: Q3 earnings in focus.
-
Concord Biotech: Profit declines 15%.
-
AstraZeneca Pharma: Revenue jumps nearly 39%.
-
Hikal: Reports quarterly loss.
FMCG & Consumer
-
Hindustan Unilever: Q3 earnings today.
-
Godrej Industries: Profit rises 8.7%.
-
Honasa Consumer: Earnings watch.
-
Dollar Industries: Marginal profit decline.
-
Orkla India: Profit down 14%.
-
Goldiam International: Ex-dividend.
Auto & Mobility
-
Amara Raja Energy: Profit drops 53%.
-
Lumax Auto Technology: Earnings due.
-
TVS Electronics: Results today.
Aviation & Travel
-
SpiceJet: Q3 earnings due.
-
Yatra Online: Profit falls 16.7%.
-
Indian Hotels Company & IRCTC: Earnings in focus.
-
TBO Tek: Revenue surges 85%.
Technology & Digital
-
Netweb Technologies: Promoters may sell 3% stake via block deals.
-
Protean eGov Technologies: Revenue up 13%.
-
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Earnings due.
Metals & Industrial
-
Hindalco Industries: Fire impact estimated at $1.3–1.6 billion on free cash flow.
-
Sterlite Technologies: Bulk deal of 1.78% stake.
-
SAIL: In F&O ban.
Block & Bulk Deals
-
Ather Energy: Govt & NIIF exit 1.92% stake worth ₹330.6 crore.
-
Major institutional investors bought stake at ₹710/share.
-
Sterlite Technologies: 87.3 lakh shares sold in bulk deal.
Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend
-
Gateway Distriparks
-
Goldiam International
-
Procter & Gamble Health
-
Repco Home Finance
-
Snowman Logistics
-
Star Cement
-
Sun TV Network
(With Inputs)
