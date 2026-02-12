LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Stock to Watch Today: Indian markets may open cautiously amid weak GIFT Nifty cues and mixed global trends. Investors track Q3 earnings, block deals, stake sales, regulatory actions, and sector-specific developments across banking, energy, pharma, and infrastructure.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 12, 2026 09:05:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s take a look at which stocks that matter today

Indian markets show expectations for a weak opening because GIFT Nifty indicates initial declines. At 7:25 AM, the futures market showed 25,979.5 as the current value, representing a decrease of 14.70 points or 0.06%, indicating that domestic benchmarks would open with caution.

Sentiment across the Asia-Pacific region displayed mostly positive momentum. Japan’s Nikkei 225 achieved its first milestone of 58,000, rising 0.63%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 3% to establish a new record. The regional uptrend was broken when Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.8% of its value.

You Might Be Interested In

US markets experienced a slight decline the previous night, as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported small losses. Stronger US non-farm payroll data, which exceeded expectations, led investors to reduce their risk-taking behavior, as expectations for earlier rate cuts diminished. Precious metals also reacted, with gold and silver futures declining as traders adjusted their expectations about future rate cuts.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

  • Federal Bank: RBI approves ICICI Prudential AMC & group entities to acquire up to 9.95% stake.

  • Max Financial Services: Q3 profit declines; revenue rises sharply.

  • Muthoot Finance: Q3 earnings due.

  • ICICI Prudential AMC: Stake hike approval in HDFC Bank.

  • Repco Home Finance: Trades ex-dividend.

  • Sammaan Capital: In F&O ban list.

Oil, Gas & Energy

  • ONGC, Petronet LNG, Coal India: Q3 results today.

  • SJVN: Profit and revenue rise strongly YoY.

  • Patanjali Foods: Profit jumps 60%; revenue up 16.5%.

  • Vedanta: TNPCB rejects green copper plant proposal; moves High Court.

  • POWERGRID InvIT: Ex-date for income distribution.

Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Railways

  • Bharat Forge, Hindalco, IRCON, Engineers India, HG Infra: Q3 earnings focus.

  • Kernex Microsystems: ₹411 crore KAVACH order from Banaras Locomotive Works.

  • Hindustan Construction Company (HCC): Q3 results.

  • Brigade Enterprises: Expands in Kerala with WTC launch.

  • Titagarh Rail Systems, Jupiter Wagons: Earnings impact; Jupiter profit declines.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Lupin, Abbott India, Biocon, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca Pharma: Q3 earnings in focus.

  • Concord Biotech: Profit declines 15%.

  • AstraZeneca Pharma: Revenue jumps nearly 39%.

  • Hikal: Reports quarterly loss.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Hindustan Unilever: Q3 earnings today.

  • Godrej Industries: Profit rises 8.7%.

  • Honasa Consumer: Earnings watch.

  • Dollar Industries: Marginal profit decline.

  • Orkla India: Profit down 14%.

  • Goldiam International: Ex-dividend.

Auto & Mobility

  • Amara Raja Energy: Profit drops 53%.

  • Lumax Auto Technology: Earnings due.

  • TVS Electronics: Results today.

Aviation & Travel

  • SpiceJet: Q3 earnings due.

  • Yatra Online: Profit falls 16.7%.

  • Indian Hotels Company & IRCTC: Earnings in focus.

  • TBO Tek: Revenue surges 85%.

Technology & Digital

  • Netweb Technologies: Promoters may sell 3% stake via block deals.

  • Protean eGov Technologies: Revenue up 13%.

  • Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Earnings due.

Metals & Industrial

  • Hindalco Industries: Fire impact estimated at $1.3–1.6 billion on free cash flow.

  • Sterlite Technologies: Bulk deal of 1.78% stake.

  • SAIL: In F&O ban.

Block & Bulk Deals

  • Ather Energy: Govt & NIIF exit 1.92% stake worth ₹330.6 crore.

  • Major institutional investors bought stake at ₹710/share.

  • Sterlite Technologies: 87.3 lakh shares sold in bulk deal.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Gateway Distriparks

  • Goldiam International

  • Procter & Gamble Health

  • Repco Home Finance

  • Snowman Logistics

  • Star Cement

  • Sun TV Network

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: block deals Indiaex-dividend stocksFederal Bank stakeGIFT Nifty todayHindalco fire impactindian stock marketONGC earningsPatanjali Foods resultsQ3 results todayRBI approval newsStocks to watch today

RELATED News

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

Crown Defence Sets up Indigenous PCB Assembly Facility in Goa

Global AI Chip Surge Drives TSMC $44.96B Investment; Record Employee Bonuses and Potential Boost for India’s Tech Sector

Can You Go To Tihar Jail Just For A Bounced Cheque? Here’s How The Rajpal Yadav Case Explains RBI Rules For Defaulters

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-Year-Old Trans Woman With Mental Health History Identified As Canada School Shooting Suspect After 9 Deaths

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13? Check The Exact Date, Auspicious Time, And Rituals Explained

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Who Is Aayush Sharma? Salman Khan’s Brother-In-Law Receives Threat Email Days After Ranveer Singh

Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Are Protesting Nationwide, Who Will Join And What Are Their Key Demands | Explained

Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Injury Amid Ongoing Arsenal Fitness Woes, Set To Miss Tottenham Game

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies At 48 After Prolonged Colorectal Cancer Battle

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

QUICK LINKS