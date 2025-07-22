Gold Price Today: Will The Prices Of Safe Asset Go Lower? Buy Before The Festive Sesaon Arrives- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Holds Steady, But Don’t Look Away Just Yet!

Gold has always been the safest of all the investments people make—and this is not a myth, it’s a fact!

There’s an old-age saying in India that goes: “Indian women will never let the country fall into debt.” That’s because they have so much gold hidden in their caskets that, in moments of emergency, they can sell it all and save the household. This is exactly why we know that gold has always been the safest investment—one that can actually be used immediately in times of crisis.

These days, gold prices are soaring high, gaining all the spotlight due to global trade war-like situations. Sometimes, prices take a breather, definitely—and that’s the exact moment when people should buy gold for upcoming occasions. These occasions could be a festival, a wedding, or even just a gift.

Because as soon as the wedding season and festivals like Diwali arrive, prices skyrocket in the blink of an eye!

Gold prices declined marginally in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, July 22, due to profit booking following a strong gain in the previous session. At approximately 9:10 AM, the MCX Gold August 5 contract was trading 0.10% lower at ₹99,225 per 10 grams. Similarly, MCX Silver September 5 contracts were down 0.42% at ₹1,14,562 per kg. The modest correction came after gold rose 1.3% on Monday to close at ₹99,328 per 10 grams. Although the U.S. dollar remains stable, ongoing tariff-related uncertainties continue to support gold as a preferred safe-haven investment.

Stay curious. Stay alert. And hey, maybe keep a little gold in your gaze.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

In Mumbai, gold was trading at Rs 1,01,290 per 10 gram for 24-carat and Rs 92,850 per 10 gram for 22-carat.

In Delhi, gold was trading at Rs 93,000 per 10 gram 22- carrat and Rs 1,01,440 per 10 grams for 24- carat.

Check Prices at other places-

City 22K Gold (per 10gm) 24K Gold (per 10gm) Delhi Rs 93,000 Rs 1,01,440 Noida Rs 93,000 Rs 1,01,440 Lucknow Rs 93,000 Rs 1,01,440 Jaipur Rs 93,000 Rs 1,01,440 Ahmedabad Rs 92,900 Rs 1,01,340 Patna Rs 92,900 Rs 1,01,340 Mumbai Rs 92,850 Rs 1,01,290 Hyderabad Rs 92,850 Rs 1,01,290 Chennai Rs 92,850 Rs 1,01,290 Bengaluru Rs 92,850 Rs 1,01,290 Kolkata Rs 92,850 Rs 1,01,290

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Effects On Gold Due To International Clues

Trade Negotiations: Optimism around a U.S.-EU trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline boosts investor confidence, supporting gold demand as a safe haven.

Optimism around a U.S.-EU trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline boosts investor confidence, supporting gold demand as a safe haven. Trump’s China Visit: Potential meetings between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at APEC could impact global market sentiment and gold prices.

Potential meetings between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at APEC could impact global market sentiment and gold prices. European Central Bank (ECB) Rates: The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady at 2.0%, maintaining a stable environment that can support gold.

The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady at 2.0%, maintaining a stable environment that can support gold. U.S. Federal Reserve Rate Cuts: Anticipated rate cuts by the Fed encourage investment in gold, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Anticipated rate cuts by the Fed encourage investment in gold, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold. Safe-Haven Appeal: Economic uncertainties and low interest rate environments generally increase gold’s attractiveness as a safe-haven asset.

What Usually Effects The Gold Price In Background?

Inflation: When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices.

When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices. Industry Demand: Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold.

Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold. Government Policies: Import duties, taxes, and regulations imposed by governments can greatly influence gold prices. Higher import duties increase the cost of gold in the domestic market, leading to higher prices. Additionally, policies promoting or restricting gold trading affect supply and demand dynamics, impacting overall market prices.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.

Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification. Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.

Gold is . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake. Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.

Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly. Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak , while fake gold often leaves a black mark.

Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a , while fake gold often leaves a black mark. Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

