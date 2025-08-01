Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City

Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City

Gold prices have eased amid a stronger dollar and easing trade tensions, creating a potential buying opportunity before India’s festive season. Explore city-wise rates and smart ways to invest in gold today.

Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon?
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 1, 2025 13:37:56 IST

Gold Price Today: Is Now the Right Time to Buy Gold? Here’s What You Should Know

Absolutely, you’ve hit the nail on the head! Gold, as a safe haven asset, has been hitting all-time highs recently, which kept many buyers, especially regular folks, on the sidelines because it felt out of reach. But now, with global trade tensions easing and tariffs creating uncertainty, gold prices seem to be settling down. This shift could open a smart window for buyers—especially with the festive and wedding seasons in India just around the corner when gold demand typically soars.

When gold prices drop on MCX futures, it often signals a chance to buy at a discount. But timing matters! If you believe prices will climb later due to inflation, geopolitical issues, or currency shifts, it makes sense to buy now before costs rise again. On the flip side, factors like a stronger dollar or global economic challenges might keep prices low for a while longer.

Before you decide, ask yourself: Are you investing for long-term safety or hoping for quick profits? What’s your comfort level with risk? Gold can be a hedge against uncertainty, but market movements can be unpredictable.

Gold and silver prices in India dipped on August 1, as a stronger US dollar outweighed concerns over trade uncertainties caused by US tariffs. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold traded at Rs 91,690 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,00,020 per 10 grams. Silver prices also slipped, falling by Rs 100 to Rs 1,14,900 per kilogram. On the MCX futures market, gold futures expiring on August 5, 2025, dropped 0.24% to Rs 98,530 per 10 grams. Silver futures expiring on September 5, 2025, declined 0.17%, trading at Rs 1,09,783 per kilogram. How are these shifts influencing your investment choices?

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

  • Gold Price Today In Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,997/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,165/gm
  • Gold Price Today In Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,997/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,165/gm
  • Gold Price Today In Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,982/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,150/gm
  • Gold Price Today In Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,982/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,150/gm

  • Check Prices at other places-

City24K Gold (₹/gm)22K Gold (₹/gm)
Delhi₹9,997₹9,165
Noida₹9,997₹9,165
Lucknow₹9,734₹9,270
Chennai₹9,982₹9,150
Mumbai₹9,982₹9,150
Kolkata₹9,982₹9,150
Bangalore₹9,982₹9,150
Hyderabad₹9,982₹9,150
Kerala₹9,982₹9,150
Pune₹9,982₹9,150
Vadodara₹9,987₹9,155
Ahmedabad₹9,987₹9,155

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 11 Am)

What To Buy When Gold Prices Fall: Top Investment Options To Consider Today

  • Physical gold like coins or bars — great for long-term holding and gifting, especially before festivals or weddings.
  • Jewellery at lower rates — perfect if you’ve been waiting for a bargain to buy that special piece.
  • Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) — invest digitally without worrying about storage, ideal for easy buying and selling.
  • Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) — government-backed with interest payouts, combining safety with returns.
  • Digital Gold — quick and convenient for small, incremental investments anytime.
  • Gold mining stocks — if you want exposure to the gold sector without owning physical metal.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Gold Prices Soaring? Don’t Sell! Know How To Cash In Smartly With Gold Loans

Tags: gold price today

RELATED News

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop
PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know
Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown Alert! Tariffs Send Sensex And Nifty Tumbling; Dalal Street Opens In Red
Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors, JSW Energy, Swiggy, Coal India And Others In Focus, Check Out The List
Why Countries Without Trade Deals Are Facing Up to 50% US Tariffs

LATEST NEWS

Achchhelal Kumar God
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City
Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know
US Accused Of Secret Cyberattacks On Chinese Military Using Microsoft Exchange Flaws – What’s Really Happening?
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million Euros in Costs
Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years
Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates in Your City

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?